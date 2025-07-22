Tetra Tech Awarded Contract to Modernize Municipal Water Digital Automation Systems in Los Angeles

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that California’s West Basin Municipal Water District (MWD) selected Tetra Tech to modernize its process control system used by water treatment facilities that serve nearly one million people across 17 cities in Los Angeles County, California.

Under this $10 million contract, Tetra Tech will provide digital systems engineering and technical services to replace and modernize West Basin MWD’s distributed control system for its advanced water recycling facilities, thereby enhancing operational efficiency, cybersecurity, and reliability. Our digital systems experts will perform platform evaluation and selection, design, preparation of plans and technical specifications, and automation system programming and integration.

“West Basin Municipal Water District is an internationally recognized leader in water recycling and water resource management,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to use our Leading with Science® approach to strengthen the critical digital automation systems that support West Basin’s Water for Tomorrow program including advanced water recycling facilities, drought resilience, and diversification of water supplies to the District and communities across coastal Los Angeles.”

