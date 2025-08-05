-

ARC and Air Force Launch Next Phase to Advance Human-Machine Teaming for the Modern Battlefield

original Armaments Research Company (ARC) and Air Force Launch Next Phase to Advance Human-Machine Teaming for the Modern Battlefield

Armaments Research Company (ARC) and Air Force Launch Next Phase to Advance Human-Machine Teaming for the Modern Battlefield

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armaments Research Company (ARC) has launched the next phase of its multi-year partnership with the Air Force, dedicated to reshaping how warfighters and autonomous systems operate together on the battlefield.

Supported by a four-year, $15 million contract, this initiative contributes to the Air Force readiness and aims to fuse data from ARC’s AI-enabled weapons sensors (AEWS).

The new phase will support command-and-control system interoperability and expand support across the Air Force while improving survivability for the ground warfighter.

ARC's AEWS is designed for real-world integration across existing defense platforms and offers immediate utility for modern forces. This capability supports situational awareness and logistics.

"We’re proud to continue breaking new ground with the Air Force to further empower operators," said ARC CEO Mike Canty. “Success on the future battlefield will depend on how well humans and machines can fight as one team with shared understanding. With this initiative, the Air Force has taken another decisive step toward that future.”

ABOUT ARMAMENTS RESEARCH COMPANY:

Armaments Research Company (ARC) is a technology company developing artificial intelligence-enabled weapons sensors for Enhanced Situational Awareness and Predictive Logistics in support of Large-Scale Combat Operations. Discover more at www.armaments.us.

Contacts

info@armaments.us

Industry:

Armaments Research Company

Release Versions
English

Contacts

info@armaments.us

More News From Armaments Research Company

Armaments Research Company (ARC) Awarded Task Order with Army DEVCOM to Transform Small Unit Resupply in Contested Environments

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARC awarded follow-on SBIR Phase III task order to transform small unit resupply operations in collaboration with Army DEVCOM....

ARC Announces MILTECH Contract Award with PEO Soldier to Develop AI-Enhanced Weapon Sensor for the M249

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armaments Research Company (ARC), Inc., a leader in advanced defense technology solutions, has been awarded a contract through Montana State University supporting the U.S. Army Program Executive Office (PEO) Soldier to develop an innovative, AI-powered weapon sensor for the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW). This effort aligns with PEO Soldier’s long-standing mission to equip and modernize the force with cutting-edge capabilities that strengthen warfighter effective...

Armaments Research Company, Inc. (ARC) Ranks No. 1568 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inc. revealed today that Armaments Research Company, Inc. (ARC) ranks No. 1568 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Notably, ARC ranked in the list’s top 250 software companies nationally and top 100 high-growth firms in the Washington D.C. area. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses...
Back to Newsroom