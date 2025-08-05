ARC and Air Force Launch Next Phase to Advance Human-Machine Teaming for the Modern Battlefield

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armaments Research Company (ARC) has launched the next phase of its multi-year partnership with the Air Force, dedicated to reshaping how warfighters and autonomous systems operate together on the battlefield.

Supported by a four-year, $15 million contract, this initiative contributes to the Air Force readiness and aims to fuse data from ARC’s AI-enabled weapons sensors (AEWS).

The new phase will support command-and-control system interoperability and expand support across the Air Force while improving survivability for the ground warfighter.

ARC's AEWS is designed for real-world integration across existing defense platforms and offers immediate utility for modern forces. This capability supports situational awareness and logistics.

"We’re proud to continue breaking new ground with the Air Force to further empower operators," said ARC CEO Mike Canty. “Success on the future battlefield will depend on how well humans and machines can fight as one team with shared understanding. With this initiative, the Air Force has taken another decisive step toward that future.”

Armaments Research Company (ARC) is a technology company developing artificial intelligence-enabled weapons sensors for Enhanced Situational Awareness and Predictive Logistics in support of Large-Scale Combat Operations. Discover more at www.armaments.us.