American Airlines and Mastercard Renew Partnership for Even More Rewarding Travel Experiences

FORT WORTH, Texas & PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Airlines and Mastercard today announced an extension of their decades-long partnership, reinforcing a shared commitment to delivering more rewarding travel experiences and value through advanced payments technology and services.

“American is proud to collaborate with Mastercard to deliver best-in-class travel solutions for our AAdvantage® co-branded credit cardmembers,” said American’s CEO Robert Isom. “Together, we are rewarding our mutual customers with travel experiences that make their journeys truly special.”

The agreement secures Mastercard as the exclusive payment network partner for American’s co-branded credit cards, building on nearly 40 years of collaboration between the two companies. Together, American and Mastercard will continue to enhance the AAdvantage® program — American’s industry-leading travel rewards program — while providing cardholders with seamless and personalized experiences on every trip.

“We're incredibly proud of our partnership with American Airlines and the nearly 40 years of priceless experiences, benefits and innovation the program has brought to cardholders,” said Michael Miebach, CEO at Mastercard. “Looking to the future, we’ll continue to bring our expanded suite of products and services to deliver what cardmembers want: personalized offers, valuable rewards, fraud protection and opportunities to explore their passions.”

Enhancing the customer experience

American will enhance its AAdvantage® program using Mastercard’s payments infrastructure and analytics to deliver more personalized offers, optimized rewards and seamless, secure transactions. Mastercard’s technology will power real-time fraud detection and optimize payments from booking to in flight. Advanced analytics will help refine the customer travel experience while AAdvantage® members gain new ways to redeem miles for Mastercard Priceless Experiences.

Unlocking priceless possibilities for cardholders

A hallmark of the American and Mastercard partnership is the ability to bring cardmembers closer to the experiences they value most. From upgraded travel privileges to once-in-a-lifetime Priceless Experiences — such as meet-and-greets with world-class athletes, VIP access at major cultural events and behind-the-scenes tours at iconic destinations — cardholders enjoy curated access designed to surprise and delight.

As American and Mastercard look to the future, they remain committed to delivering innovative, personalized offerings that meet the needs of today’s global traveler, ensuring every trip is not only seamless, but priceless.

