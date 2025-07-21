Elsberg Baker & Maruri PLLC Signs New 40k Square Foot Lease at the Empire State Building

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that it signed a 39,237 square foot lease with law firm Elsberg Baker & Maruri PLLC at the Empire State Building. The firm will occupy one full and one partial floor at the “World’s Most Famous Building.”

“Elsberg Baker & Maruri is thrilled to move into the iconic Empire State Building,” said Josette Winograd, CEO at Elsberg Baker & Maruri. “Our firm, client base, and team have grown exponentially, and we expect continued expansion. Our new office will accommodate our growth now and into the future and provide a state-of-the-art home base from which our trial lawyers will service clients worldwide.”

The Empire State Building is a fully modernized landmark that offers newly built office space equipped with ESRT’s premier indoor environmental quality and sustainability measures. The building features more than 65,000 square feet of unmatched amenities which include eight in-building dining options; a tenant-only fitness center; conference center; and the Empire Lounge with a 400-person all-hands space, a variety of comfortable seating areas, phone booths for private communication, a basketball/pickleball court, and “ESRTees,” two golf simulators.

“Elsberg Baker & Maruri PLLC worked closely with ESRT’s expert in-house architecture and project management team to design, build, and furnish their ideal New York City office space with excellent views and natural light,” said Thomas P. Durels, ESRT’s EVP, Real Estate. “We are pleased to welcome Elsberg Baker & Maruri to our tenant roster at the Empire State Building and to deliver an office space for the firm to grow and thrive.”

Brian Goldman, Nicholas Lucia, and Jason Perla of Newmark represented Elsberg Baker & Maruri in the lease negotiations. Jordan Berger of ESRT and Scott Klau, Erik Harris, and Neil Rubin of Newmark represented the property owner.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of well-leased, top of tier, modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building," features its iconic Observatory that was declared the #1 Attraction in the World – and the #1 Attraction in the U.S. for the third consecutive year – in Tripadvisor's 2024 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do. The Company is a recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. As of March 31, 2025, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 7.9 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.8 million rentable square feet of retail space and 732 residential units.

