AECOM awarded three U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contracts to support critical infrastructure modernization across the Pacific Region

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced it has been awarded three architect-engineer indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District. Under these contracts, AECOM will provide architectural design, civil design, and environmental planning services across the Pacific region in support of the U.S. Army’s mission readiness and infrastructure modernization. The three multi-award IDIQ contracts have a combined contract ceiling of more than $400 million.

“AECOM has proudly partnered with the Honolulu District for more than six decades, and these new awards represent a continued commitment to advancing the U.S. Department of Defense’s Pacific Deterrence Initiative throughout the region," said Matt Crane, chief executive of AECOM’s U.S. West region. "From environmental planning to civil and architectural design, we bring deep local knowledge and leading-edge technical solutions to deliver resilient, sustainable outcomes."

AECOM will support USACE in advancing critical infrastructure projects aimed at increasing capacity, modernizing existing facilities, and supporting long-term mission readiness across the Pacific area of responsibility. AECOM’s scope includes providing environmental planning services, delivering sustainable architectural and civil design solutions, and providing strategic planning expertise tailored to the unique challenges of the Pacific region.

"This is an exciting award for our teams, particularly as confirmation of our strong architectural and design role in the region," said Bane Gaiser, chief executive of AECOM’s global Buildings + Places business. "It’s a reflection of our long-standing local partnerships, digital innovations, and strong track record delivering infrastructure that meets today’s needs while preparing for tomorrow’s challenges."

AECOM has extensive expertise in the region, demonstrated through a strong track record of successful project delivery. Significant projects include the award-winning U.S. Army Pacific Command and Control Facility at Fort Shafter, the Echo Pier restoration on the Kwajalein Atoll, the Sand Island Wastewater Secondary Treatment Plant upgrade in Honolulu, the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Dry Dock Environmental Impact Statement, and the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility Area Development Plan.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients' complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings.

