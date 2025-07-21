Amogy and GreenHarvest Target First Ammonia-to-Power Deployment in Taiwan to Accelerate Industrial Decarbonization

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amogy, a provider of scalable and efficient ammonia-to-power solutions, today announced a landmark partnership with GreenHarvest, a Taiwan-based renewable energy firm, to deploy the first-ever ammonia-to-power system in Taiwan. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in Asia’s clean energy transition, bringing Amogy's advanced ammonia cracking technology to one of the world’s most vital digital infrastructure and semiconductor hubs.

Under the partnership, Amogy will provide the ammonia-to-power system while GreenHarvest will lead local integration as the power generation and distribution partner. The pilot system is scheduled for installation between late 2026 and early 2027 at a selected large industrial electricity consumer facility in Taiwan, with the potential to scale across the island’s high-tech and manufacturing sectors.

“We are proud to bring our ammonia-powered technology to Taiwan with a forward-looking partner like GreenHarvest,” said Seonghoon Woo, CEO at Amogy. “This project not only represents the first deployment of our technology in Taiwan, but also a critical step toward decarbonizing industrial energy use in one of the world’s most important digital infrastructure economies.”

Amogy’s system utilizes advanced catalyst materials to convert ammonia into hydrogen on-site. The hydrogen is then funneled into a hydrogen engine, generating high performance power with zero carbon emissions. The system is modular, efficient, and uniquely suited to hard-to-abate industrial operations that demand both reliability and scalability.

This project with GreenHarvest builds on Amogy’s growing footprint in Asia, following the company’s expansion into South Korea earlier this year to support regional commercialization and collaboration.

As Taiwan seeks to meet ambitious decarbonization goals under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), the partnership offers an innovative pathway for reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions in eco-conscious manufacturing sectors. The collaboration also aligns with Taiwan’s developing carbon trading framework, providing industrial electricity users with a future-proof energy solution that can reduce operational carbon footprints while supporting compliance with evolving regulatory policies.

KH Chen, Chairman of GreenHarvest, commented: “GreenHarvest has long been committed to rooftop solar development, providing industrial electricity users with a reliable and user-friendly source of green power. At the same time, we are actively deploying next-generation green electricity technologies. Through our 2024 collaboration with H2U in Australia on a green hydrogen project and this deployment of Amogy’s ammonia-to-power energy solution at customer sites, it further reinforces our confidence and momentum in ammonia-based energy applications.”

The project builds on GreenHarvest’s extensive renewable energy experience, including large-scale rooftop solar installations and its international green hydrogen ventures. By combining GreenHarvest’s market leadership in Taiwan’s energy transition with Amogy’s cutting-edge technology, the partnership opens a new chapter in Asia’s clean industrial power landscape.

About Amogy

Amogy provides carbon-free energy solutions to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like maritime shipping, power generation, and heavy industry. Proven in real-world applications, its patented ammonia cracking technology offers a mature, scalable, and highly efficient method for splitting ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen. The resulting hydrogen is directed into an integrated fuel cell or hydrogen engine, generating high-performance power with zero carbon emissions.

Amogy is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with additional locations including Texas, South Korea, Norway, and Singapore. Amogy is backed by investors including Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures, Mitsubishi Corporation, Samsung Heavy Industries, BHP Ventures, and AP Ventures. For more information, follow Amogy on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and YouTube, or visit www.amogy.co.

About GreenHarvest

GreenHarvest has been a key player in Taiwan's renewable energy sector for over a decade. Its operations include renewable power generation and retailing, energy information services, solar operation and maintenance(O&M), and community energy management system. The core mission, "Sustainability", focuses on eco-friendly renewable energy, mainly through rooftop PV systems. We are dedicated to environmental friendliness in every aspect, among society communication, developing, design, construction, O&M during energy transition. It provides RE100 and net-zero total solution by diversified renewable energy, power generation and loading prediction, energy storage system, hydrogen application and virtual power plant(VPP) technology.