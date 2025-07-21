Innovid expands integration with LinkedIn to Support CTV Ads

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovid, the independent software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising, today announced it now supports LinkedIn Connected TV Ads as a LinkedIn Marketing Partner for Campaign Management and Reporting & ROI. With this integration, advertisers can now activate LinkedIn’s CTV campaigns directly within Innovid’s Social Ads Manager—bringing professional-grade video advertising to the largest screen in the home.

This marks an expansion of Innovid’s integrations with LinkedIn, demonstrating their commitment to helping marketers reach the right audience, in the right environment, at the right time. LinkedIn’s CTV ad format—now a standard option in LinkedIn Campaign Manager—offers access to premium, biddable video inventory from top publishers.

“We’re helping advertisers extend the precision of social targeting into a high-impact, brand-safe environment,” said Zak Knudson, SVP Product, Innovid. “It’s a major step forward for omnichannel advertising, especially for B2B brands looking to engage decision-makers with relevant messaging on every screen.”

Innovid’s integration allows clients to activate and optimize LinkedIn’s CTV Ads alongside campaigns running across social, digital, and CTV channels—all from a single platform. This unified workflow simplifies execution, improves efficiency, and ensures consistent storytelling and centralized reporting.

About Innovid

Innovid is the leading independent ad tech platform, empowering marketers to create, deliver, measure, and optimize ad-supported experiences that people love. In 2025, Innovid and Flashtalking merged to create a transparent, scalable alternative to big-tech, walled-garden, and point solutions across CTV, digital, linear, and social channels. As part of Mediaocean, Innovid is tied into the industry’s core ad infrastructure for omnichannel planning, buying, and billing. Visit www.innovid.com to learn more.