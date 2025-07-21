AeroMech Issues STC for Starlink High-Speed, Low-Latency Connectivity on Citation Sovereign and Sovereign+ Aircraft.

MUKILTEO, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AeroMech Incorporated (www.aeromechinc.com) announced today it has been awarded a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the installation of Starlink high-speed internet connectivity for Cessna Citation Sovereign and Sovereign+ aircraft.

AeroMech Brings Starlink's High-Speed Internet to Cessna Citation Sovereign and Sovereign+ Aircraft

AeroMech will provide the STC and PMA installation kits to Starlink Authorized Dealers. AeroMech’s wholly owned subsidiary, AMI Aviation Services, will also install Starlink for customers at its facilities in Orlando/Sanford (KSFB) and Nashville/Smyrna (KMQY). AeroMech is now accepting orders for the Cessna Citation Sovereign and Sovereign+ Starlink STC equipment package and scheduling appointments at AMI facilities for installation.

AeroMech currently holds Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) STCs for the installation of Starlink on the Beechcraft King Air 200/300 Series, Cessna Citation Excel/XLS/XLS+/XLS Gen2, Cessna Citation X/X+ (750), Cessna Caravan and Grand Caravan, and Cessna Citation Sovereign/Sovereign+ aircraft.

For more information, please contact starlinksales@aeromechinc.com.

About AeroMech Incorporated and AMI Aviation Services, LLC

AeroMech / AMI provide turnkey solutions for inflight connectivity, avionics and other aircraft systems to aviation customers worldwide. By utilizing its delegations as an FAA STC ODA, Part 21 PMA and Part 145 repair stations at the Orlando/Sanford Airport (KSFB) and in Smyrna, TN (KMQY), AeroMech can provide a dynamic and efficient approach to integrating the latest and most desirable technology into your aircraft.

For more information, email starlinksales@aeromechinc.com or visit www.aeromechinc.com and the AeroMech LinkedIn Page: linkedin.com/company/aeromech-incorporated.

About Starlink by SpaceX

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world’s leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world’s most advanced broadband internet system. Learn more at www.starlink.com Follow Starlink on X https://x.com/Starlink