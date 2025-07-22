Faraday Future Partners with HabitTrade to Accelerate its Entry into the Web3 Financial Ecosystem

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced its strategic collaboration with HabitTrade, a global multi-market brokerage and digital asset infrastructure platform. This collaboration marks Faraday Future’s first step into the Web3 financial ecosystem, and is supported by RWA Group (www.rwa.ltd), a digital finance advisory firm.

As Faraday Future expands its vision beyond mobility into the next frontier of finance, the partnership with HabitTrade aims to unlock new possibilities in Web3 capital markets—including stablecoin-based investment, native digital asset flows, and broader participation from decentralized communities. This collaboration is also a key part of Faraday Future’s ongoing commitment to technological and capital infrastructure innovation. Notably, Faraday Future plans to leverage this partnership to offer exclusive HabitTrade platform benefits to its shareholders, further enhancing shareholder value through innovative Web3 financial services.

“This partnership with HabitTrade is a key milestone in our efforts to connect Faraday Future with the Web3 financial world,” said Jerry Wang, Global President of Faraday Future. “As we continue to redefine intelligent mobility, we are also exploring how decentralized infrastructure and digital asset participation can bring greater value to our stakeholders and communities.”

“We are honored to partner with Faraday Future in building its entry into the Web3 finance space,” said Daniel, Founder of HabitTrade. “This collaboration is more than a cross-industry initiative — it reflects a shared belief in financial accessibility, technological innovation, and the long-term potential of decentralized capital markets. As a platform that bridges traditional and crypto finance, HabitTrade will provide the infrastructure and global liquidity support needed to help forward-looking enterprises like Faraday Future embrace the next evolution of finance.”

Tony Fu, Founder of RWA Group, added: “As a Nasdaq-listed EV company, Faraday Future is not only leading innovation in intelligent mobility but also actively shaping the path from Web2 to Web3. We’re pleased to support this initiative and believe more listed companies will follow suit in embracing Web3-native tools such as tokenized assets, digital issuance, and cross-border financial connectivity.”

This collaboration underscores a growing convergence between traditional industry leaders and next-generation financial platforms, as more enterprises begin to leverage Web3 capabilities to unlock new value.

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF 91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/

HabitTrade is a global multi-market brokerage and infrastructure platform that enables stablecoin-based access to a wide range of financial products—including U.S. and Hong Kong stocks, ETFs, and crypto assets. In addition to serving individual investors, HabitTrade provides institutional services such as API connectivity and market entry solutions for IPOs, tokenization projects, and more—helping bridge the gap between traditional and Web3 capital markets.

(www.rwa.ltd)

Based in Hong Kong Science Park, RWA Group (formerly NFT China) specializes in digital finance advisory and infrastructure services. With a team experienced in blockchain, capital markets, and asset tokenization, RWA Group supports traditional enterprises in exploring Web3 innovations such as digital issuance, compliance frameworks, and real-world asset integration.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “plan to,” “can,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

