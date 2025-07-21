Weave Now Integrates with Neo

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer experience software platform for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses, today announced an integration with Neo, a leading cloud-based veterinary practice management software. This integration allows veterinarians to better manage their business through automation and optimization of tasks by unlocking the following Weave features:

Appointment Reminders and Confirmation Writebacks: Weave sends automated appointment reminders to clients to help keep schedules full and writes back their confirmation status in both systems.

Automated Data Sync: Keeps client contact and appointment information current in Weave with regular updates from the Neo database.

Phones and Call Pop: Displays the client’s profile when they call into the practice, enabling staff to know more about clients when they call and deliver more personalized communications.

Vaccination Reminders: Automated text reminders help clients keep their pet’s vaccinations up-to-date.

Reviews: Weave Reviews makes it easy for an office to collect and monitor reviews on Google and Facebook.

Missed-call Text: Never miss an opportunity with missed-call text messages whether you’re away or busy with another client.

Text Writebacks: Vet Text Writebacks will enable office staff to easily transfer a text message to the PMS so that no important information in their care is lost and proper care is given with the doctors.

Weave empowers veterinary practices to attract, engage, and retain clients while streamlining operations and reducing administrative burdens. By providing intuitive tools that enhance communication and efficiency, Weave enables providers to focus on delivering exceptional care while building successful, patient-centered businesses. By streamlining payment processes with text-to-pay, online payments, and flexible options like payment plans, Weave accelerates collections, reduces write-offs, and improves practice profitability. To learn more about Weave's integration with IDEXX’s Neo, visit getweave.com/integration/neo.

About Weave

Weave is the leading all-in-one customer experience and payments software platform for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire patient journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how healthcare practices attract, communicate with, and engage patients and clients to grow their business. Weave seamlessly integrates billing and payment requests into communication workflows, streamlining payment timelines, reducing accounts receivable, and supporting practice profitability. In the past year, Weave has been named an Inc. Power Partner, a G2 leader in Patient Relationship Management software and a Top 50 Product for Small Business. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/.