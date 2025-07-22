E3 Lithium Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Updated Resource Estimate in the Garrington District

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E3 LITHIUM LTD. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), “E3 Lithium” or the “Company,” a leader in Canadian lithium, is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects independent technical report for its Garrington District project in central Alberta.

The Garrington Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Garrington District Lithium Resource Estimate" (the “Garrington Report”) is dated July 18, 2025, has an effective date of June 25, 2025, and the mineral resource estimate was previously disclosed by E3 Lithium in its June 25, 2025, press release titled "E3 Lithium Outlines an Inaugural Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 5.0 Mt LCE for the Garrington District”.

There are no material changes in the Garrington Report from the results disclosed in the Company's June 25, 2025, press release. The Garrington Report is available on the Company’s website (www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Qualified Persons

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information pertaining to the Garrington Report has been reviewed and approved by Meghan Klein, P.Eng., Head of Reservoir Engineering, Americas of Sproule ERCE, and Alexey Romanov, PhD., P.Geo., Principal Geoscientist of Sproule ERCE. Both Ms. Klein, and Mr. Romanov are “Qualified Person’s” as defined under NI 43-101– Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Equity Awards Grant

As part of the Company’s 2025 compensation plan outlined March 7, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company approved, effective June 27, 2025, the grant to Rob Knowles, VP Investor Relations, of 40,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) exercisable to acquire up to 40,000 common shares of the Company. The options are exercisable at price of $0.81 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant under its omnibus equity incentive plan, with one half of the Options vesting on each of the first and second anniversaries of the date of grant.

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 Lithium Ltd.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 21.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated 1 as well as 0.3 Mt LCE Inferred mineral resources2 in Alberta and 2.5 Mt LCE Inferred mineral resources3 in Saskatchewan. The Clearwater Pre-Feasibility Study outlined a 1.13 Mt LCE proven and probable mineral reserve with a pre-tax NPV8% of USD 5.2 Billion with a 29.2% IRR and an after-tax NPV8% of USD 3.7 Billion with a 24.6% IRR1.

1: The Clearwater Project NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study, effective June 20, 2024, is available on the E3 Lithium website (www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

2: The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Garrington District Lithium Resource Estimate, effective June 25, 2025, identified 5.0 Mt LCE (measured and indicated) and 0.3 Mt LCE (inferred) and is available on the E3 Lithium website (www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

3: The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Estevan Lithium District, effective May 23, 2024, identified 2.5 Mt LCE (inferred) and is available on the E3 Lithium website (www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Kevin Carroll, P. Eng., Chief Development Officer of E3 Lithium and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained on this news release.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “believe”, “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “project”, “potential”, “possible”, “could” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions, expectations, estimates and assumptions of management in light of its experience, perception of historical trends, and results of the Garrington Report, but such statements are not guarantees of future performance. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to: the mineral resource estimate at the Garrington District; the potential for future development and inventory expansion of the Clearwater Project and value creation; and the anticipated benefits of the foregoing. In preparing the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that activities relating to the Garrington District and the Company’s other projects will not be adversely disrupted or impeded by regulatory, political, community, economic, environmental and/or healthy and safety risks; that the current price and demand for lithium will be sustained or will improve; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner and that all necessary governmental approvals for the planned activities on the Garrington District will be obtained in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; the continuity of the price of lithium; that the results of the mineral resource estimate will be delivered in a timely manner consistent with the Company’s projected timelines; and that the results will be in line with management’s expectations.

All forward-looking information (including future-orientated financial information) is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company’s brine, risks related to the availability of financing on commercially reasonable terms and the expected use of proceeds; operations and contractual obligations; changes in estimated mineral reserves or mineral resources; future prices of lithium and other metals; availability of third party contractors; availability of equipment; failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry; the Company’s lack of operating revenues; currency fluctuations; risks related to dependence on key personnel; estimates used in financial statements proving to be incorrect; risks related to the results of the testing program not being in delivered in a timely manner and/or not being in line with management’s expectations; competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.