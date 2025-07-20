CDB Aviation and Loong Air Execute Lease Agreements for Six A321neo Aircraft

HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (“CDB Leasing”), announced the execution of new lease agreements for six Airbus A321neo aircraft with its Chinese airline customer, Zhejiang Loong Airlines Co., Ltd. (“Loong Air”).

The Hangzhou-headquartered carrier is expected to take delivery of the aircraft in 2027 from the lessor's orderbook. Renowned for its fuel efficiency, reduced carbon emissions, and extended range capabilities, the A321neo, the largest member of Airbus’ A320neo family, is well suited to enhance Loong Air’s operational efficiency and sustainability goals.

“We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Loong Air through this transaction, which underscores our commitment to supporting the growth of China’s aviation sector,” said Jie Chen, Chief Executive Officer of CDB Aviation. “The A321neo’s superior economics and passenger comfort align perfectly with Loong Air’s vision of expanding its domestic, international and regional network.”

Established in 2011, Loong Air operates a fleet of over 70 Airbus A320-family aircraft, serving major Chinese cities and select international routes. The addition of the A321neos will enable the airline to boost capacity on high-demand routes while maintaining its focus on cost efficiency and environmental responsibility.

“This agreement marks another milestone in Loong Air and CDB Aviation’s strategic partnership of more than 10 years,” commented Qihong Liu, Chairman of Loong Air. “We also hope to continue to explore new opportunities of cooperation with CDB Aviation and jointly promote innovative development in the future. The A321neo’s enhanced performance and cabin flexibility will allow us to offer an elevated travel experience to our passengers, while supporting our long-term sustainability objectives.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including with respect to CDB Aviation’s business, financial condition, results of operations or plans. CDB Aviation cautions readers that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results or other financial condition or performance measures could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as ”may,” “will,” “seek,” “continue,” “aim,” “anticipate,” “target,” “projected,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “believe,” “achieve” or other terminology or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of CDB Aviation’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Loong Air

Zhejiang Loong Airlines Co., Ltd. (“Loong Air”) was established on April 19, 2011, with its first cargo flight launched on August 9, 2012, and its first passenger flight on December 29, 2013, Based on Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. The company serves as Zhejiang Province’s leading home-based airline and one of the key players in the aviation industry. Loong Air has established three branches in Northwest, Southwest, and Central-South of China. To date, its fleet size reach to 73, operating domestic and international passenger and cargo routes covering Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and extending to Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Central Asia, transporting over 10 million passengers annually. The company is committed to four major development visions: high-quality, group operations, intelligence and international, to establish itself as a world-class aviation group. www.loongair.cn

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (“CDB Leasing”) a 40-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody’s (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is one of the world’s largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China’s leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business – listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero