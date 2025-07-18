NFL Running Back Derrick Henry Joins Amazfit as Athlete Ambassador

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), announced Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry as the newest elite athlete to join its growing roster of ambassadors. Known for his rare combination of speed and strength, Henry will utilize Amazfit wearables to power every phase of his training, recovery and sleep as he prepares for his 10th NFL season.

As one of the most prolific running backs of his generation, Henry has amassed an impressive array of accolades during his career, including NFL Offensive Player of the Year, two rushing titles, and five Pro Bowl selections. With Amazfit as his official smart wearable partner, the former Heisman winner will integrate advanced health and fitness tracking into his training regimen and recovery routine using Amazfit's performance-focused smartwatches, fitness wearables and the Zepp App.

“As I progress in my career it's important to properly track my training and recovery so my body is ready for the on-field challenge every Sunday,” said Henry. “Amazfit and the T-Rex 3 give me the tools to do this. From tracking my heart rate and training load to making sure I recover properly with sleep and stress monitoring, this partnership will help me take maintain peak performance week in and week out.”

As he enters his 10th NFL season, Henry is doubling down on optimizing his health and recovery to extend his dominance on the field. Following one of the most productive seasons of his career, Henry has been training this offseason with the Amazfit T-Rex 3, using it to monitor key health metrics, recovery indicators, and sleep quality. Paired with the Zepp App, he can tap into AI-powered insights, track nutrition with the Food Log and use the all new BioCharge feature that measures changes in body energy throughout the day, all designed to help him perform at the highest level throughout the season.

“Derrick is one of the most respected and hardworking athletes in sports today, and his relentless drive to be the best mirrors our mission at Amazfit to help people unlock their full potential. We’re excited to support his training journey as he prepares for the upcoming season and provide valuable insights to ensure he's performing at his best,” said Wayne Huang, Founder & CEO of Zepp Health.

Henry joins a growing lineup of Amazfit athlete ambassadors, including Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas, HYROX world champions Meg Jacoby and Hunter McIntyre, Padel star Bea González, triathlete Morgan Pearson, distance runner Yemaneberhan “Yeman” Crippa, and WTA top-10 tennis player Jasmine Paolini.

Amazfit remains committed to empowering holistic health by supporting the four pillars of wellness: fitness, sleep, mindfulness, and nutrition. Whether tracking progress during high-impact workouts, optimizing recovery through sleep and readiness insights, or staying mindful with stress monitoring, Amazfit delivers a comprehensive approach to health that matches the intensity of world-class athletes like Henry.

Explore the full range of Amazfit smart wearables and experience innovation that elevates performance, recovery, and precision at www.amazfit.com.

