CORRECTING and REPLACING Pavilion Payments Acquires CasinoSoft to Revolutionize Gaming Payments and Compliance

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Headline of release should read: Pavilion Payments Acquires CasinoSoft to Revolutionize Gaming Payments and Compliance (instead of: Pavilion Payments and CasinoSoft Partner to Revolutionize Gaming Payments and Compliance).

The caption has also been updated.

The updated release reads:

PAVILION PAYMENTS ACQUIRES CASINOSOFT TO REVOLUTIONIZE GAMING PAYMENTS AND COMPLIANCE

Pavilion Payments, the leading omnichannel payment solutions provider in the gaming industry, has acquired CasinoSoft, a trusted leader in Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Title 31 compliance, automated tax form processing, jackpot handling, and regulatory reporting software. Together, they are building a unified solution that simplifies and modernizes gaming operations.

“We have put 20 years of our heart and soul into building the CasinoSoft brand and are thrilled with the many ways this acquisition moves us to the next level,” said Matt Montano, Principal and Owner of CasinoSoft. “The success of our robust suite of AML/Title 31 and tax form products is evidenced by the longstanding partnerships we enjoy with our many satisfied customers throughout the industry.”

The new offering combines Pavilion Payments’ seamless player funding and payment ecosystem with CasinoSoft’s industry-leading compliance and automation software. The result is a powerful, vertically integrated platform that streamlines floor, cage, and slot operations, making them faster, easier, and more secure for casinos, route gaming as well as iGaming and sportsbook operators.

“CasinoSoft is the industry standard for AML/Title 31 compliance, automated tax forms, jackpot processing, and associated reporting services,” said Diallo Gordon, President of Pavilion Payments. “With this acquisition, we plan to grow the broader Pavilion business with several new patents, innovative products, and transformative solutions that position us as the clear leader in fintech payments, cashless gaming, cage, and floor automation.”

For more than two decades, CasinoSoft has helped casinos streamline Title 31, AML, tax forms, and jackpot workflows, keeping operations audit-ready and freeing up staff to focus on the guest experience. By joining Pavilion Payments, CasinoSoft expands its ability to deliver end-to-end compliance and payment solutions within a single, connected system, reducing manual steps and increasing automation.

“At Pavilion Payments, we pride ourselves on offering our partners and customers a vibrant and diverse portfolio of products and services,” said Dan Connors, CEO of Pavilion Payments. “The addition of CasinoSoft’s products to our lineup furthers our delivery on that goal. We’re delighted to add CasinoSoft to our team and look forward to delighting our customers with them.”

Together, Pavilion Payments and CasinoSoft are redefining what seamless, compliant, and guest-focused casino operations look like for the future of gaming.

About Pavilion Payments

Pavilion Payments enables the world’s gaming entertainment leaders to create amazing consumer experiences and maximize spend across all their physical and digital properties. Pavilion Payments is the gaming industry's leading omnichannel payment solutions provider, offering integrated omnichannel and software solutions that enable flexible funding, play, and cash out. For more information, visit www.pavilionpayments.com.

About CasinoSoft

CasinoSoft is the leading provider of tech-forward compliance solutions for the casino and sports betting industry. Trusted nationwide, our powerful suite—including Title 31, TaxForms, and Automated Document Management modules—streamlines regulatory workflows, minimizes risk, and boosts operational efficiency. Designed with the end-user in mind, our solutions are intuitive, reliable, and built to keep properties ahead of evolving compliance demands. For more information, visit www.casinosoftusa.com.