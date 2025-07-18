Veolia and AFD Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Ecological Transformation in Developing Countries

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE), a global leader in ecological transformation, and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) have signed a partnership agreement on July 18, 2025, to strengthen their collaboration in support of environmental services and sustainable development. This three-year strategic partnership aims to combine Veolia’s technical and operational expertise with AFD’s implementation capacity and local presence to address environmental challenges in emerging and developing countries.

The partnership will focus primarily on Latin America, Central Asia, the Balkans, Africa, and the Middle East.

This strategic alliance, designed to bring private sector expertise to environmental services, targets three key sectors: water and sanitation, waste management, and energy. It includes concrete actions to:

reduce inequalities in access to water and sanitation, a core priority of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),

preserve water resources,

improve governance and regulatory frameworks related to waste management,

develop innovative circular economy solutions,

advance bioenergy innovation,

decarbonize district heating networks.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment by AFD and Veolia to strengthen collective action for sustainable transitions. It aims to promote dialogue and collaboration between the two international stakeholders, notably through technical workshops, exchanges, and site visits.

The partnership will also be brought to life through joint Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

“We are proud to join forces with AFD to amplify our positive impact on sustainable development, especially in the fields of water access, waste management, and the energy transition,” said Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia. “Our operational excellence and on-the-ground expertise, combined with AFD’s strong local presence, will help us accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the regions where we operate. This partnership is fully aligned with our GreenUp strategic plan and our ambition to be a catalyst for ecological transformation in all territories. It is a concrete demonstration of how French expertise can act as a powerful accelerator of global ecological transition.”

Rémy Rioux, CEO of the AFD Group, added: “We are very pleased to formalize and strengthen our partnership with Veolia, with whom we already have a rich history of concrete projects—particularly through its subsidiary Seureca in Chad, Guinea, and the Balkans. This agreement will enhance our synergies at the scale of both our organizations to ensure safe and sustainable access to drinking water for populations in our partner countries, and to support their ecological transitions in line with our SDG commitments. Ultimately, this partnership embodies our shared vision to contribute to France’s policy of solidarity-based and sustainable international investment.”

▁▁▁

ABOUT AFD

The AFD Group finances and accelerates transitions toward a fairer, safer, and more resilient world by working hand-in-hand with local partners around the globe. Through its complementary entities — AFD for public financing, Proparco for responsible private investment, and Expertise France for technical cooperation — the Group addresses all facets of sustainable development. Active in more than 160 countries, including French overseas territories, AFD tailors its actions to local realities and supports community-driven initiatives. With more than 4,000 projects aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), AFD acts on behalf of the French people to mobilize all stakeholders involved in promoting economic development and preserving our global commons — climate, biodiversity, peace, gender equality, and global health. With others, for a shared world.

www.afd.fr

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with 215,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2024, the Veolia group provided 111 million inhabitants with drinking water and 98 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 65 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 44.7 billion euros in 2024. www.veolia.com