Blaize Secures Contract to Deliver Scalable Hybrid AI Infrastructure Across Asia

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZAI, NASDAQ: BZAIW) (“Blaize”), a leader in programmable, energy-efficient edge AI computing, today announced that its hybrid AI platform will be deployed in collaboration with Starshine Computing Power Technology Limited (“Starshine”), a provider of AI infrastructure solutions in Asia, with the initial phase beginning in fiscal Q3 2025 and continuing through 2026.

Real-time, localized AI is no longer optional – it’s foundational. As countries across APAC invest in AI infrastructure to strengthen their economies, manage urban growth, and address climate resilience, scalable hybrid systems are emerging as the new standard. The collaboration between Blaize and Starshine will work to efficiently drive real-world hybrid AI deployment across Asia through scalable infrastructure, powering smart cities, industrial automation, and intelligent public services.

The agreement carries a minimum value of $120 million in revenue over the initial 18-month term and will initially focus on opportunities to deploy Blaize’s hybrid AI solutions for smart city applications. Blaize and Starshine will also accelerate software development to expand into additional industries. Deployments will target key countries, including India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, and China, with use cases aligned to their AI infrastructure priorities.

“This is the beginning of real-world AI infrastructure at scale,” said Dinakar Munagala, co-founder and CEO of Blaize. “Asia represents a $112B opportunity for next generation intelligent systems, and inference is leading the charge. Our hybrid AI platform is designed to deliver the efficiency, flexibility, power, and support for multimodal workloads to meet this surge, especially at the edge. Together with Starshine, we’re providing sovereign-grade infrastructure where programmable, energy-efficient inference becomes the backbone of smart cities, industrial environment, and public services.”

Blaize’s GSP®-based (Graph Streaming Processor) AI platform is designed to anchor next-generation computing clusters for smart cities, industry, and agriculture. Blaize and Starshine will deliver a new class of hybrid AI computing clusters, integrating Blaize’s GSP-based inference accelerators to complement GPU-based infrastructure. This rollout can cut energy use, lower total cost of ownership, process multimodal data streams, and enable real-time, localized decision-making at the edge.

The hybrid AI platform rollout will target high-growth sectors, including:

Smart City Surveillance: High-efficiency, multi-node AI video analytics across urban environments

High-efficiency, multi-node AI video analytics across urban environments Retail & Security: Edge AI for low-latency insights in real-time retail operations

Edge AI for low-latency insights in real-time retail operations Smart Industry: Automation and predictive maintenance in manufacturing, logistics, and energy

Automation and predictive maintenance in manufacturing, logistics, and energy AgTech & Smart Irrigation: Scalable AI for resource optimization across APAC agriculture

“Hybrid AI is no longer an experiment; it’s infrastructure,” said Teng Ma, Chairman of Starshine. “Blaize delivers exactly what our customers demand: flexibility, power efficiency, multimodal support, and scalability. This partnership gives us the technology and capability to meet surging demand across Asia for real-time, localized intelligence.”

For more information, please visit www.blaize.com.

About Blaize

Blaize provides a full-stack programmable processor architecture suite and low-code/no-code software platform that enables AI processing solutions for high-performance computing at the network’s edge and in the data center. Blaize solutions deliver real-time insights and decision-making capabilities at low power consumption, high efficiency, minimal size and low cost. Headquartered in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has more than 200 employees worldwide with teams in San Jose (CA) and Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), and Abu Dhabi (UAE). To learn more, visit www.blaize.com or follow us on LinkedIn at @blaizeinc.

About Starshine Computing Power Technology Limited

Starshine Computing Power Technology is a provider of intelligent computing infrastructure solutions, focused on accelerating the digital transformation of society through innovation and large-scale deployment. The company integrates hardware, software, and scenario-based systems to deliver customized computing clusters for smart cities, industrial automation, and cloud-edge applications. With deep technical expertise and vertically integrated capabilities—including compute power production, scheduling platforms, cloud-based leasing, and financial-grade localization services—Starshine supports the construction of high-performance, low-latency AI infrastructure across Asia’s fast-growing markets. For more information, visit www.starshinecomputing.com.

