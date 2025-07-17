F5 and MinIO Expand Strategic Partnership to Power High-Performance, Secure, and Scalable Data Pipelines for AI Factories

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV), the global leader in delivering and securing every app and API, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with MinIO, the leader in high-performance, object-native AI storage. The partnership delivers a robust solution designed to address the needs of modern data-intensive AI workloads, particularly those that require AI factories for advanced inference and training use cases where data is collected globally from distributed endpoints, edge environments, data centers, and cloud infrastructures. By joining forces, F5 and MinIO deliver scalability, performance, security, and reliability to customers across key industries, including autonomous vehicles, healthcare, retail, Internet of Things (IoT), telecommunications, finance, media, and entertainment, among others.

The F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) and MinIO AIStor Enterprise Edition provide a seamless and powerful hybrid multicloud solution for AI/ML data pipelines, data repatriation, data replication, and exascale data storage. Together, these technologies address critical problems faced by enterprises, including high public cloud costs, latency bottlenecks in AI workflows, and the ever-growing demand for secure data access, redundancy, and scalability.

From the Edge to the AI Factory: Delivering High-Performance AI in Real-World Applications

A leading global automotive manufacturer continues to intensify its investments in F5 and MinIO to securely deliver data from vehicles worldwide to its AI factories for continuous and timely improvement of AI models. Through F5’s secure traffic management, data is efficiently collected, transmitted, and safeguarded from vehicles via F5-powered regional points of presence (PoPs) to centralized data lakes in the manufacturer’s AI factories. With MinIO’s secure and high-performance AI storage, the repositories serve as the backbone for AI model training and validation workflows, enabling the analysis needed to improve edge system perception, decision-making, and overall performance in autonomous systems. Once models are trained and validated in the AI factory, updates are securely sent back to vehicles, with all processes supported and safeguarded by F5.

This deployment highlights the powerful synergy between F5 and MinIO, delivering scalable, high-performance load balancing and robust security for the most demanding AI environments. The combined solution addresses critical challenges such as load imbalances across data clusters, unsecured endpoints, and other factors that impact performance and reliability across the network. Additionally, it differentiates between high-latency WAN traffic and low-latency LAN traffic to ensure optimal operational performance. By overcoming hurdles in latency, scalability, and security, F5 and MinIO empower enterprises to efficiently manage exascale AI data and develop real-time, high-performance AI applications with confidence, ensuring maximum speed, reliability, and security.

Aligned with F5’s AI Reference Architecture, this joint solution provides essential capabilities for fine-tuning, training, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) in AI/ML workflows. It also delivers secure, resilient, and high-performance load balancing that intelligently routes AI data from diverse sources to AI factory environments for accelerated inference and training. Already deployed by leading organizations across various industries, including automotive, manufacturing, IoT, cloud service providers, and finance, the solution ensures rapid processing, high availability, and dynamic scalability. The most prominent use cases addressed by F5 and MinIO are:

Traffic Management for AI Data Ingestion (Batch and Real-Time): Enabling high-throughput, secure ingestion pipelines for data training and inference while eliminating pipeline bottlenecks and hotspots.

Enabling high-throughput, secure ingestion pipelines for data training and inference while eliminating pipeline bottlenecks and hotspots. Data Repatriation from Public Clouds: Supporting organizations that are bringing data back to on-prem or hybrid environments to manage costs and comply with regulations.

Supporting organizations that are bringing data back to on-prem or hybrid environments to manage costs and comply with regulations. Data Replication, Secure Multicloud Backup, and Disaster Recovery: Ensuring data availability, reliability, and security across geographies.

Ensuring data availability, reliability, and security across geographies. AI Model Training and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG): Accelerating model development through real-time access to distributed data.

“This technology alliance partnership between F5 and MinIO showcases the power of two leading platforms coming together to improve how data is managed, transported, and secured at exascale,” said John Maddison, Chief Product and Corporate Marketing Officer at F5. “AI and data-intensive applications require high-performance pipelines, and this solution ensures that organizations can meet those demands while simplifying deployment and reducing TCO—all within a secure and globally interconnected framework.”

“Rapid AI adoption is reshaping modern data infrastructures, requiring organizations to reliably scale data storage, while maintaining more control over costs, security, and governance,” said Garima Kapoor, co-CEO and co-founder, MinIO. “The partnership between MinIO and F5 provides enterprises with a scalable, secure solution that delivers confidence when deploying and managing their AI initiatives, ensuring data integrity and performance from the edge to the AI factory.”

For more information on this solution, read the companion blog and visit: www.f5.com/partners/technology-alliances/minio

About F5

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is the global leader that delivers and secures every app. Backed by three decades of expertise, F5 has built the industry’s premier platform—F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP)—to deliver and secure every app, every API, anywhere: on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, and across hybrid, multicloud environments. F5 is committed to innovating and partnering with the world’s largest and most advanced organizations to deliver fast, available, and secure digital experiences. Together, we help each other thrive and bring a better digital world to life.

For more information visit f5.com

Explore F5 Labs threat research at f5.com/labs

Follow to learn more about F5, our partners, and technologies: Blog | LinkedIn | X | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

F5 is a trademark, service mark, or tradename of F5, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. The use of the terms “partner,” “partners,” “partnership,” or “partnering” in this press release does not imply that a joint venture exists between F5 and any other company.

About MinIO

MinIO is the leader in high-performance object storage for AI. With 2B+ Docker downloads and 50k+ stars on GitHub, MinIO is used by more than half of the Fortune 500 to achieve performance at scale at a fraction of the cost compared to the public cloud providers. MinIO AIStor is uniquely designed to meet the flexibility and exascale requirements of AI, empowering organizations to fully capitalize on existing AI investments and address emerging infrastructure challenges while delivering continuous business value. Founded in November 2014 by industry visionaries AB Periasamy and Garima Kapoor, MinIO is the world's fastest growing object store.

Source: F5, Inc.