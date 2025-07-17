Utility Wins Contract Extension as Technology Provider for St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Utility Associates, Inc., a leader in public safety technology, is proud to be approved for a three-year, $6 million contract to continue serving as the officer-worn camera and in-car video recording provider for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The decision was made today by a unanimous vote of the St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners, including Mayor Cara Spencer, in its first session since being appointed by Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe last month.

“Today’s decision confirms Utility’s track record of service to frontline professionals in the greater St. Louis area,” said Jason Dombkowski, head of government relations for Utility. "We are gratified to continue to support the officers of St. Louis." Share

Utility has been a partner to the City of St. Louis since winning a competitive bid in 2020 to provide the St. Louis Police Department’s officer-worn cameras and in-car video recording technology. Since 2019, the company also has served as the technology provider for the St. Louis County Police Department. Additionally, Utility provides digital evidence management for the Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis as well as a number of other surrounding agencies.

“Today’s decision confirms Utility’s track record of service to frontline professionals in the greater St. Louis area,” said Jason Dombkowski, head of government relations for Utility. “Since winning the competitive procurement process many years ago, Utility has continued to follow the city’s established procurement rules and regulations. We are proud to lead the industry with our policy-based automatic recording tech, including the BodyWorn camera that automatically alerts and records during officer-down situations. We are gratified to continue to support the officers of St. Louis for years to come.”

For more than 20 years, Utility has developed best-in-class digital evidence solutions for the public safety sector and the communities it serves. As public safety moves toward greater integration, real-time intelligence, and streamlined operations, Utility’s platform offers scalability and future-proof technologies that adapt to the evolving needs of law enforcement agencies, ensuring they stay ahead of the curve.

Utility’s policy-based recording technology is endorsed by the NAACP National Board of Directors. Notably, the company was named to Government Technology’s esteemed GovTech 100 list earlier this year, honoring the top companies making significant contributions to the public arena.

About Utility

Utility specializes in advanced technology solutions tailored for the vital work of first responders and public safety professionals. With a concentrated focus on law enforcement, Utility’s reach extends to correctional institutions, educational campuses, and legal practitioners within county and municipal jurisdictions. Utility offers a robust digital evidence management system that centralizes body-worn cameras, in-car videos, and automatic license plate recognition technologies. This innovative platform fosters efficiency and integration in evidence handling, promoting enhanced legal outcomes and community protection.

Based in Decatur, Georgia, Utility is committed to pioneering solutions that support the heroes on the front lines and is proud to partner with sister brands including SOMA Global, STRAX Intelligence Group, and Kologik to bring unified innovation to the public safety sector. For an in-depth look at Utility’s contributions to public safety, visit LinkedIn or utility.com.