CLEAResult Canada Named the Official Energy Efficiency Consulting Partner of the Toronto Blue Jays

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today CLEAResult Canada, the nation’s leading provider of energy efficiency and sustainability solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with “Canada’s Team,” the Toronto Blue Jays. This exciting partnership is part of CLEAResult’s ongoing mission to create a more sustainable future while deepening its connection to the communities it serves.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for CLEAResult Canada as it expands its visibility through one of the country’s most iconic sports teams. Fans attending games at Rogers Centre will see CLEAResult Canada’s name prominently featured, including in-stadium signage in left field and behind home plate throughout the 2025 season and beyond.

“Partnering with the Blue Jays allows us to bring energy efficiency to life in a bold and engaging way,” said Ryan Shaw, CLEAResult Canada President. “It’s about showing up for the communities we serve and inspiring action where it matters most.”

The announcement supports the company’s strategy to engage people through shared values and trusted community institutions — demonstrating CLEAResult’s commitment to advancing energy transition goals across North America.

“The Blue Jays are proud to partner with CLEAResult Canada,” said Mark Ditmars, Toronto Blue Jays Vice President, Partnerships. “We look forward to working together over the coming seasons and exploring impactful energy solutions.”

As the season progresses, CLEAResult Canada will roll out additional engagement opportunities tied to the partnership — offering clients, employees and fans new ways to interact with the brand and support energy efficiency at home and in their communities.

About CLEAResult Canada

Founded in 1988 as Willis Energy Services, CLEAResult Canada has delivered energy efficiency solutions across the nation for 37 years. Headquartered in Toronto, we serve clients in nine provinces and three territories including work in 35 remote Indigenous communities, helping businesses, governments, utilities and residents save energy and reduce emissions. We employ 350+ full-time staff, and partner with 260 small businesses and 1,000 subcontractors nationwide. CLEAResult Canada is a licensed Canadian company and subsidiary of U.S.-based CLEAResult Consulting, majority owned by Kohlberg & Company. Learn more at clearesult.ca.

