Knipper Health, Backed by Frazier Healthcare Partners, Acquires eBlu Solutions to Create Industry-Leading Therapy Initiation Platform

LAKEWOOD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knipper Health (“Knipper” or “the Company”), a leading therapy initiation partner backed by Frazier Healthcare Partners, today announced the acquisition of eBlu Solutions, a provider-integrated technology platform that delivers real-time medical and pharmacy benefit investigation, electronic prior authorization, and digital patient access enrollment.

eBlu Solutions enables specialty provider practices to automate over 80% of medical benefit investigations in under 60 seconds, a process that typically takes days or weeks, and delivers additional capabilities to support and automate pharmacy benefit investigation, prior authorization and secure provider communication. The platform’s real-time automation enhances workflow efficiency and eliminates delays at the point of care.

Knipper Health provides Biopharma with coordinated fulfillment options—including specialty pharmacy, direct-to-patient cash, samples, free-goods and 3PL provider-administered programs, customizing delivery to patient needs while optimizing gross-to-net performance. The addition of eBlu Solutions creates an industry-leading order to therapy initiation platform that streamlines patient enrollment, benefit investigation and prior authorization to accelerate patient onboarding, while also ensuring timely fulfillment across multiple delivery channels with Knipper’s national distribution infrastructure.

“We’re redefining how quickly and efficiently patients begin therapy,” said Willis Chandler, President and CEO of Knipper. “By embedding real-time medical and pharmacy automation at the point of care, aligning fulfillment to patient needs, and powering decisions with actionable data, this acquisition accelerates our mission to create a faster, more efficient path from order to therapy.”

“eBlu Solutions has built a trusted network of 15,000 specialty providers across the country,” said Mark Murphy, CEO of eBlu Solutions. “Integrating with Knipper accelerates our ability to expand that network and deepen support for providers and the patients they serve. Together, we dramatically reduce administrative burden and improve the speed and consistency of therapy initiation.”

About Knipper Health

Knipper Health is redefining therapy initiation by creating faster, more efficient pathways to care. With coordinated fulfillment options—including specialty pharmacy, direct-to-patient cash, samples, and free-goods and 3PL provider-administered programs—Knipper customizes delivery to patient needs while optimizing gross-to-net performance. Real-time data and analytics power each stage of the journey to continuously refine therapy initiation and maximize resource efficiency. By combining speed, precision, and scale, Knipper helps patients start treatment sooner—while delivering measurable impact for Biopharma partners. For more information, visit www.knipper.com.

About eBlu Solutions

eBlu Solutions offers a secure, unified software platform designed for electronic prior authorization, benefit investigation, and digital patient access enrollment within the infusion-based specialty medication sector. The company’s provider embedded technology automates 80% of benefit investigations within 60 seconds at the point of care, a process that typically takes days or weeks, eliminating delays and improving conversion. Our goal is to simplify the disjointed approval process for specialty medication treatments for both medical and pharmacy benefits. We currently support a range of specialties, including rheumatology, neurology, gastroenterology, dermatology, ambulatory infusion centers and allergy & asthma. For more information, visit www.eblusolutions.com.

About Frazier Healthcare Partners

Founded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Since its inception, Frazier has raised over $11 billion of capital for private funds and co-investment opportunities and has invested in more than 200 companies over 33 years. Frazier has a philosophy of partnering with strong management teams while leveraging its internal operating resources and network to build exceptional companies. Frazier is headquartered in Seattle, WA, with an office in New York City, and invests broadly across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For more information about Frazier, visit www.frazierhealthcare.com/home.