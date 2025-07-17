AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everspan Indemnity Insurance Company and Its Affiliates

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of Everspan Indemnity Insurance Company (Phoenix, AZ) and its affiliates, collectively referred to as Everspan Group. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings reflect Everspan Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The balance sheet strength assessment reflects risk-adjusted capitalization supportive of the group’s current and near-term risk exposures. Capital was initially provided by Ambac Financial Group, Inc. [NYSE: AMBC]. AM Best assesses Everspan Group’s operating performance as adequate based on execution and implementation of its business plan during its formative stages. The group began actively writing premium during second-quarter 2021, and results through first-quarter 2025 have consistently remained within AM Best’s expectations. AM Best views Everspan Group’s business profile as limited. This reflects its position as a participating fronting carrier and specialty program writer operating within the competitive fronting space.

Everspan Group provides services for a diverse mix of managing general agents aligned with highly rated reinsurance partners. The enterprise retains a strategic level of net premium on select programs and employs a gross lines approach to underwriting. Everspan Group’s ERM framework reflects a clearly defined risk appetite structure; it addresses the heightened risks inherent in the group’s business profile and was developed by its experienced management team.

Negative rating actions could occur if there is a material decline in Everspan Group’s risk-adjusted capitalization, if operating results fall short of projections, or if the enterprise fails to execute its business profile strategy.

The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following members of Everspan Group:

Everspan Indemnity Insurance Company

Everspan Insurance Company

Greenwood Insurance Company

Consolidated Specialty Insurance Company

Providence Washington Insurance Company

