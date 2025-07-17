Haberman Selected as Creative and Media Strategic Lead to Launch Dole Whip at Grocery

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following a competitive review, Dole Packaged Foods LLC has named Haberman, a Minneapolis-based modern storytelling agency, as creative and media strategic lead for the new Dole Whip® fruit-first frozen treat now available in select grocery stores nationwide. Haberman will lead an integrated summer campaign spanning creative, paid media, public relations, influencer partnerships and full-funnel strategy rooted in the brand’s legacy and joyful storytelling.

Dole Packaged Foods LLC has named Haberman, a Minneapolis-based modern storytelling agency, as creative and media strategic lead for the new Dole Whip® fruit-first frozen treat, following a competitive review. Share

“Dole Whip has a unique place in pop culture, and its fans are truly passionate. Our team knew we had to honor that excitement and legacy in every detail,” said Zach Keenan, creative director at Haberman. “The campaign brings together nostalgic animation and the everyday joy this treat inspires, whether you’re a lifelong fan or just discovering it for the first time. It’s not about escaping real life, but brightening your day, wherever you are.”

Inspired by the playful nostalgia of early “rubber hose” animation – think big eyes, bendy limbs, and that vibrant, vintage cartoon feel – the campaign stars a joyful, animated pineapple who skates, dances and sings his way through a magical world, inviting people of all ages to “Have a Dole Whip® Day,” a simple yet powerful phrase reminding consumers that joy is always within reach. An original jingle and cheerful visuals capture the energy and optimism that sets Dole Whip apart.

“Our ‘Have a Dole Whip® Day’ campaign is all about bringing a happy, sunshine feeling to everyday life,” said Mike Secor, VP of marketing for Dole Packaged Foods. “Every fruity, velvety bite of Dole Whip delivers the delicious taste of sunshine. Haberman has been a wonderful partner, and we’re excited to share the joyful campaign we’ve created together with consumers, inspiring them to enjoy a little more brightness and joy in everyday life.”

The new campaign, now live, features :06, :15 and :30 animated spots and will run across Connected TV, YouTube, streaming audio, paid social, programmatic display and influencer partnerships.

“Dole Whip is strategically positioned for growth with a story that’s already resonating with fans,” said Nicole Arnason, media director at Haberman. “We’re prioritizing markets where the brand is on shelf, using video and audio-first formats to amplify Dole Whip’s new jingle, keeping it top of mind while connecting fans to Dole Whip near them.”

For more about Haberman, visit modernstorytellers.com. For more information about Dole Whip, visit https://www.dolesunshine.com/us/en/products/dole-whip/.

About Haberman

Haberman is a full-service marketing communications agency with a 30-year history of modern storytelling for media and marketing. The agency’s mission is to tell the stories of pioneers making a difference in the world – from leaders of the good food movement and cause marketing innovators to behavior change champions and entrepreneurs with life-changing ideas. Storytelling unites everything the agency does across strategy, creative, media and public relations. As modern storytellers, Haberman helps organizations grow, inspire engagement and drive positive social change. For more information, visit www.modernstorytellers.com.

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC is a global leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit-based snacks across four core categories: Beverage, Snacks, Frozen, and Pantry. The company offers a full line of packaged shelf-stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices—delivering the natural goodness of fruit to people around the world. Guided by its Dole Beliefs—Brighter Product, Brighter Planet, and Brighter Today—the company is committed to creating a more sustainable future with a focus on the environment, agriculture, nutrition, and building a shared value ecosystem. This mission supports Dole’s goal of making nutritious food more accessible and delivering sunshine for all. For more information, visit dolesunshine.com.