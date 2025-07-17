dt360 and HorizonX Announce Partnership to Deliver Future-Ready AI, Quantum, and Cybersecurity Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dt360, a full-stack AI-first experience firm, today announced a strategic partnership with HorizonX, a leader in innovation strategy and executive education. The partnership combines dt360’s digital transformation expertise with HorizonX’s innovation, AI, and quantum capabilities. Together, they will enable secure, cost-efficient enterprise modernization—helping organizations reduce risk, accelerate transformation, and unlock lasting value.

Future-Proofing the Enterprise

Through this cutting-edge partnership, enterprises will gain access to:

Elite AI talent and solutions that drive efficiency, expand margins, and empower workforces;

that drive efficiency, expand margins, and empower workforces; Emerging quantum computing capabilities , including simulation, optimization, and machine learning applications;

, including simulation, optimization, and machine learning applications; Post-quantum cybersecurity innovations , including PQC (post-quantum cryptography) and QKD (quantum key distribution) ;

, including and ; Strategic guidance backed by executive education partnerships, including HorizonX’s collaboration with MIT on quantum and AI leadership development.

Strategic Impact Across Financial and Enterprise Sectors

The partnership will focus on high-impact use cases in financial services—such as risk modeling, KYC, and regulatory AI—while supporting broader strategic initiatives across industries. Designed to unlock value for rapidly transforming enterprises, the partnership will future-proof cybersecurity, ensure regulatory readiness, and de-risk innovation at scale.

Executive Statements

“Business leaders are under pressure to modernize with speed while managing risk, cost, and compliance. This partnership makes it possible with next-generation solutions and strategy,” said Navin Prasad, EVP, Global Head of Experience at Bahwan CyberTek. “By joining forces with HorizonX, we’re equipping organizations with the vision, talent, and tools they need to unlock value and achieve sustainable success.”

"I am really excited to be partnering with dt360, a fine organization whose values and expertise align closely with ours,” said Steve Suarez, CEO, HorizonX. “Together, HorizonX and dt360 will help organizations navigate a complex landscape, providing strategic solutions at the intersection of innovation, AI, and quantum technologies."

About dt360

dt360, a Bahwan CyberTek venture, is a full-stack AI and experience consultancy that helps global enterprises modernize and scale intelligently. With offerings spanning AI agents, low-code integration, and CX-focused AI, dt360 enables faster decision-making, lower costs, and enterprise systems that empower workforces. As a next-generation digital transformation partner, dt360 delivers future-ready solutions to the Fortune 500 and beyond. Learn more at www.dt360.com.

About HorizonX

HorizonX is a global innovation firm specializing in quantum computing, cybersecurity, and executive education. It helps organizations navigate emerging technologies and implement quantum-resistant strategies to ensure resilience, compliance, and long-term digital security. By partnering with leading educational institutions like MIT, HorizonX delivers cutting-edge learning experiences for business and technology leaders. Learn more at www.horizonxc.com.