Knightscope Joins Forces with Palantir to Advance Public Safety

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP), a leader in developing autonomous security robots and artificial intelligence technologies, today announced it has signed a two-year agreement with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), joining Palantir’s FedStart program to accelerate the Company’s entry into the U.S. federal marketplace.

The collaboration provides Knightscope with an accelerated pathway to FedRAMP High and DoD Impact Level 5 accredited environment, comprehensive onboarding services, and direct Authority to Operate (ATO) support. These capabilities are essential to deploying AI-driven public safety technologies in secure federal settings.

“This agreement represents a transformational step forward in our federal strategy,” said William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO, Knightscope. “By joining Palantir’s FedStart program, we are preparing to deliver our autonomous security technology into some of the most mission-critical and security-conscious environments in the Nation. This collaboration aligns strongly with current momentum in Washington toward establishing a National Robotics Strategy to ensure U.S. leadership in autonomous systems.”

Under the agreement, Knightscope will operate its software within Palantir-managed AWS GovCloud clusters, ensuring compliance through accredited infrastructure, continuous monitoring, and quarterly third-party assessments – all critical to achieving and maintaining federal ATO status.

The partnership comes amid growing calls for a National Robotics Strategy aimed at strengthening domestic innovation, countering foreign influence in robotics, and modernizing U.S. government operations. Through FedStart, Knightscope is positioned to scale its solutions in service of national security, public safety, and critical infrastructure protection.

Palantir’s stated mission to empower American institutions with secure, AI-driven platforms reinforces alignment between the two companies. In a 2024 shareholder letter, Palantir CEO Alex Karp emphasized the company’s role in deploying operational AI “to protect liberty and support public institutions” – a vision that echoes Knightscope’s public safety mission.

“As federal leaders look to autonomous technologies to enhance operations and resilience, Knightscope is investing in the infrastructure, partnerships, and accreditations that will enable us to lead,” added Li.

