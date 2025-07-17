IntelePeer Joins Henry Schein One Academic Partner Program

DANIA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IntelePeer, a leading, end-to-end conversational AI platform provider for Dental Service Organizations (DSOs), today announced that it is now an authorized integration vendor in the Henry Schein One Academic Partner Program. With this integration, dental academic clinic teams can now easily use IntelePeer to implement AI voice agents and call centers within their clinical workflows to optimize scheduling and help prevent missed patient calls, augment front office staffing needs, and improve revenue.

“Joining the Henry Schein One Academic Partner Program represents a powerful step forward in our mission to transform healthcare communications through innovation,” said Frank Fawzi, CEO of IntelePeer. “By integrating our advanced conversational AI platform with axiUm, we’re enabling dental schools to modernize their clinical workflows, elevate patient engagement, and create more consistent, data-driven experiences for students, staff, and patients. Together, we’re equipping the next generation of dental professionals with the technology and insights they need to thrive in an AI-powered future.”

As part of the program, IntelePeer joins a growing network of trusted vendors working together to make dental education more efficient and successful. This program gives practices the flexibility to personalize their technology, so they can build the perfect workflow for their unique needs.

“At Henry Schein One, we're not just simplifying workflows—we're advancing the way dental education is delivered,” said Rick Gay, General Manager, Academic at Henry Schein One. “Welcoming IntelePeer to our Academic Partner Program enhances a collaborative ecosystem built to drive innovation and empower institutions to train the next generation of dental professionals.”

At the heart of every dental institution is a commitment to deliver exceptional patient care while training future dental professionals. Yet challenges like high no-show rates, staff burnout, and inconsistent student schedules can interfere with that mission. By adopting patient-centered strategies, dental educators can boost efficiency, streamline operations, and encourage patients to take a more active role in their care.

IntelePeer’s conversational AI platform supports this transformation by equipping dental academic institutions with tools to address operational challenges and enhance patient engagement. With intelligent automation, clinics can maximize appointment scheduling, gain insights through surveys and interaction data, and deliver a more responsive, efficient care experience for everyone involved.

This transformation not only improves the patient experience but also leads to more consistent student scheduling, reduced no-show rates, and faster resolution times. It reflects a core institutional value: putting people first—students, staff, and patients alike.

