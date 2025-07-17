Aryaka Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aryaka®, the leader in and first to deliver Unified SASE as a Service, today announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This partnership will bring Aryaka’s award-winning Unified SASE as a Service to new enterprise partners and customers across the world.

“This is a major milestone for Aryaka. We’ve always been a partner-driven company, and TD SYNNEX has long established itself as the world’s leading IT distributor,” said Nick Alagna, Vice President of Global Channels, Aryaka. “This partnership will allow Aryaka to ramp up our GTM efforts and help more enterprises realize the benefits of secure networking.”

The partnership will expand Aryaka’s sales reach globally, empowering more organizations to modernize, optimize, and transform their networks. Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service is a fully integrated solution that combines networking, security, and observability into a single offering. The service is designed to help organizations future-proof their network and network security to accommodate rising generative AI adoption and support highly distributed, multi-cloud environments.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Mike Allers, VP of Security and Networking at TD SYNNEX. "Our partnership with Aryaka enriches the breadth and depth of our security offerings so customers can remain prepared for evolving cyber threats and do great things with technology."

By seamlessly converging networking and security, Aryaka improves application performance, reduces operational complexity, lowers infrastructure costs, and increases scalability. Visit here to learn more about how Aryaka’s Unified SASE as a Service provides speed, agility, simplicity, and security without trade-offs.

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader in delivering Unified SASE as a Service, a fully integrated solution combining networking, security, and observability. Built for the demands of Generative AI as well as today’s multi-cloud hybrid world, Aryaka enables enterprises to transform their secure networking to deliver uncompromised performance, agility, simplicity, and security. Aryaka’s flexible delivery options empower businesses to choose their preferred approach for implementation and management. Hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100, depend on Aryaka for their secure networking solutions. For more on Aryaka, please visit www.aryaka.com.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.