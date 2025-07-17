Cirrus Unveils Cirrus Airframe Parachute Lined-Bag Collection

DULUTH, Minn & KNOXVILLE, Tenn. & OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirrus, Cirrus Aircraft Limited (2507:HK), is introducing a collection of handcrafted, aviation-inspired travel bags utilizing upcycled parachute material repurposed from the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®). The bags are handmade by Duluth Pack, the oldest canvas and leather bag maker in the United States, and are available for the first time at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025. Fusing sustainability with durability and timeless design, each bag is constructed using upcycled Cirrus parachute fabric and rugged canvas. Cirrus and Duluth Pack bags are both made in the United States with headquarters in Duluth, Minn.

Cirrus is known for revolutionizing the personal aviation industry with innovations such as the CAPS, an FAA-certified whole airframe parachute system designed to safely lower the aircraft and its occupants to the ground in an emergency.

The Cirrus Parachute-Lined Collection includes:

Each item is hand-built in Duluth, with the inner lining cut individually by hand from Cirrus parachute canopies and then layered with canvas over the upcycled parachute lining. The layers are stitched together to form a single, durable bag.

Cirrus parachutes used in the lining are composed of Kevlar, Nylon and Vectran cordage. The parachute itself spans 2,349 square feet, with a diameter of 54.7 feet and contains cords stretching over a mile long.

To purchase a Cirrus Parachute-Lined bag, visit booth #183-188 on Celebration Way during EAA AirVenture or the Cirrus Store.

About Cirrus

Cirrus is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet®, the world’s first single-engine Personal Jet™, and the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined aviation performance, comfort and safety with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) – the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft is 18 million hours, and 270 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company has seven locations in the United States, including Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Greater Dallas, Texas; Greater Phoenix, Arizona; and Greater Orlando, Florida; Knoxville, Tennessee and Benton Harbor, Michigan. Learn more at cirrusaircraft.com.