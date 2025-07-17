Grid Dynamics Helps SmartRay Create an AI Robotic Inspection Platform in Collaboration with Wandelbots

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and digital engagement services, today announced the successful launch of SmartRay’s new software platform for robotic weld inspection. Drawing on its deep expertise in robotic control, advanced optimization, and AI engineering, Grid Dynamics helped transform robotic programming workflows at SmartRay—a global leader in high-end weld seam inspection—enabling greater automation, faster time-to-market, and significant cost reductions.

Innovating weld inspection by combining specialized 3D sensors with advanced processing algorithms is central to SmartRay’s long-term strategy. Grid Dynamics extended SmartRay’s software ecosystem with AI applications for workpiece feasibility checks and tool path generation, reducing the time required for initial analysis and path creation from days to minutes. The solution was built on the Wandelbots NOVA platform in close collaboration with the Wandelbots engineering team, delivering a seamless workflow—from feasibility checks and tool path creation to robot trajectory execution across a broad range of manipulators, thanks to NOVA’s cross-platform hardware abstraction layer.

"Advancements in foundational embodied AI models can dramatically expand the applicability of robotics, creating significant demand for the associated hardware and software ecosystem—from robot programming platforms to observability tools to model and dataset management solutions," said Ilya Katsov, CTO, Americas at Grid Dynamics. "Our work with SmartRay and Wandelbots marks a key milestone in the journey toward next-generation robotics, allowing us to test and apply cutting-edge methods and technologies."

"We provide our customers with best-in-class turnkey weld inspection solutions, objective 100% quality control and data-driven process optimization," said Bernd Lorösch, VP Business Unit JOSY at SmartRay. "With Grid Dynamics’ expertise, we can now offer next-generation robotic intelligence that dramatically simplifies the integration and operation of our solutions by automating critical tasks like feasibility analysis and tool path optimization."

"Wandelbots NOVA is transforming how companies approach robotic programming and operations in the age of AI," said Stephan Hotz, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Wandelbots. "By providing our platform as a basis enriched with domain-specific AI components developed by Grid Dynamics, we empower businesses to deploy robotic solutions faster and achieve meaningful gains in efficiency and cost savings. These collaborations lay the foundation for transforming our industries with physical AI."

This robotics AI initiative expands Grid Dynamics’ ability to deliver transformative solutions to clients in manufacturing, logistics, and high-tech industries. To learn more about the AI Robotic Inspection Platform, read the case study.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and digital engagement services. Fusing technical vision with business acumen, we solve the most pressing technical challenges and enable positive business outcomes for enterprise companies undergoing business transformation. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the Americas, Europe, and India. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About SmartRay

SmartRay specialises in 3D sensors for measuring tasks, quality inspection and complete solutions for weld seam inspection. With the turnkey JOSY weld inspection solution, manufacturing companies can improve their product quality, optimize their automation processes and reduce production costs. By focusing 100% on 3D technology, SmartRay has built a comprehensive portfolio that quickly and reliably solves a wide range of 3D applications even beyond weld inspection. For more details, visit www.smartray.com.

About Wandelbots

Wandelbots empowers enterprises to transform industrial robotics into software-defined, continuously optimizing systems. With its unified platform – including the Wandelbots Cloud Platform, the Developer Portal and the Wandelbots NOVA Operating System – manufacturing companies automate faster, optimize smarter, and scale global operations with confidence. For more information, visit www.wandelbots.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “potential,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding the expected benefits of our capabilities and our company’s future growth including with customers, and the AI Robotics Inspection Platform with SmartRay.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics’ control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to our ability to achieve its expected benefits, as well as any factors limiting our capabilities, and the benefits of our services and products.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the “Risk Factors” section of Grid Dynamics’ annual report on Form 10-K filed February 27, 2025, and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.