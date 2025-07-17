S&S Activewear Upgrades Technology Partnership with commonsku Platform

BOLINGBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S&S Activewear, a leading technology-enabled distributor of apparel and accessories in North America, announced an upgraded partnership with commonsku, a comprehensive order management and e-commerce solution for promotional product professionals.

Through S&S’s Connected+ partner status, promotional product distributors and decorators now have real-time access to S&S’s full inventory of leading brands and styles through their commonsku account. Users can also access current pricing and marketing assets—such as photography and product descriptions—while tracking order status automatically. This enhanced integration is designed to streamline S&S customers’ business operations and marketing capabilities through commonsku’s unified platform.

“Our expanded partnership with commonsku represents S&S’s continued commitment to investing in innovative solutions that empower our customers with the data and assets they need to grow their businesses,” said Toby Whitmoyer, chief commercial officer at S&S Activewear. “We understand how busy our customers can be and this integration helps take tasks off their plate. We’re eager to roll out fresh features with the commonsku team and find new ways to streamline operations for our customers.”

The commonsku platform combines industry-specific features, community engagement and collaboration between distributors, suppliers and end-clients to improve workflows. S&S plans to roll out additional integrations through commonsku this year, including electronic purchase orders.

“Working with forward-thinking partners like S&S means we can move faster, together,” said Catherine Graham, chief executive officer at commonsku. “This integration removes friction and adds momentum, helping our customers turn great ideas into finished merch, faster than ever.”

S&S CEO Frank Myers will participate in a panel keynote session at commonsku's sold-out Skucamp event in Scottsdale, Arizona in September 2025. For more information on S&S Activewear, visit www.ssactivewear.com.

About S&S Activewear

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois, S&S Activewear is a leading technology-enabled distributor of apparel and accessories in the United States and Canada. S&S offers more than 100 brands, including basic garments to fashion-forward styles, with over 6 million square feet of warehouse space across North America. S&S services a broad range of customers through its nationwide network, including retail brands, e-commerce companies, garment decorators, promotional products distributors, entertainment merchandisers, lifestyle brands and web-based platforms for apparel customization.

About commonsku

commonsku is a software platform built specifically for the promotional products industry, empowering distributors and decorators to streamline their workflow from prospecting to invoicing. As a CRM, order management, and e-commerce solution, commonsku connects teams, suppliers, and end clients in one unified system. With a focus on innovation, education, and community, commonsku helps merch professionals grow their businesses and deliver seamless client experiences. Learn more at www.commonsku.com.