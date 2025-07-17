Compliance Group Inc. and Loftware Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Digital Labeling Transformation in Life Sciences

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compliance Group Inc., a premier validation, regulatory consulting firm serving the Life sciences industry, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Loftware, a global leader in product identification and supply chain transparency.

Purpose-Driven Partnership for a Compliant, Scalable Future

By combining Loftware’s powerful, cloud-enabled labeling technology with CG’s deep labeling expertise and proven Computer Software Assurance (CSA) aligned validation strategies, the partnership delivers:

World class labeling consulting & End-to-end support

Insights into inefficiencies and compliance gaps in legacy systems

Expert guidance on system migration & architecture alignment

FDA, MDR, Global ISO compliant validation (IQ, OQ, PQ)

Integration with enterprise systems (SAP, Oracle, Veeva, etc.)

Real-World Impact: Leading Global MedTech Transformation

A global leader in medical devices selected CG to lead the replacement of their Global Labeling System (GLS). Our team conducted:

Thorough assessment of legacy system

Vendor selection & Loftware readiness planning

Define requirements with expert consulting

Validation aligned with CSA, FDA, & Global ISO standards

Full implementation with audit readiness

Executive Perspectives

"Our partnership with Loftware reinforces our commitment to helping clients build innovative, scalable, and compliant labeling systems. With our AI powered design validation approach, we enable life sciences companies to move faster while staying inspection ready.” added Sarat Bhamidipati, CEO, Compliance Group Inc.

"We’re excited to partner with Compliance Group to help life sciences organizations modernize their labeling environments while meeting the industry’s rigorous regulatory requirements. By combining our cloud-based labeling solutions with Compliance Group’s deep validation and regulatory expertise, we’re enabling companies to accelerate digital transformation, reduce risk, and ensure long-term compliance," added Carter Johnson, Vice President, Global Alliance Sales at Loftware.

About Compliance Group Inc.

CG is a leading consulting & validation partner for the Life sciences industry. Our experts bring decades of regulatory experience & specialize in validation, label consulting, and digital transformation. With a vendor-neutral, AI-driven approach, we use people, platforms, and processes to build a compliant, scalable quality system. Learn more at www.complianceg.com

About Loftware

Loftware is the global leader in product identification, artwork management, and connected packaging. Our cloud-based solutions power real-time collaboration, ensure compliance, improve authenticity, and deliver supply chain visibility from product development to consumer engagement. We provide scalable, data-driven labeling and packaging technologies that help companies boost speed to market, enhance efficiency, and connect physical products to digital experiences. Trusted by global brands and backed by over 40 years of innovation, Loftware supports customers across industries with offices in the US, UK, Slovenia, China, and Singapore. Learn more at www.loftware.com.

Ready to Optimize & Validate Your Labeling System?

Partner with CG to ensure your Loftware implementation is compliant, future-ready with the power of AI-based design and validation. Read more at Loftware - Compliance Group Inc