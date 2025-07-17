Andersen Consulting Adds Market Access Expertise with Prime Action in Brazil

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting strengthens its capabilities in Latin America with the addition of collaborating firm Prime Action Consulting, a firm specializing in market access strategy and channel management within the automotive, agribusiness, banking, pharmaceutical, and telecommunications sectors.

Prime Action delivers end-to-end commercial consulting services to help organizations optimize their go-to-market strategies and improve performance across sales and distribution channels. The firm’s offerings include market access strategy, intelligent channel management, commercial and distribution policy design, channel development services, and training, all tailored to drive efficiency and customer alignment through structured processes, standards, and targeted execution. Working with top-tier companies across Latin America, Prime Action not only works in lockstep with clients from planning through implementation, but also post-implementation to provide appropriate training and evaluation to ensure the success of any market access strategy.

“Our mission is to develop and implement tailored consulting solutions that strengthen our clients’ competitiveness and enable sustained performance in their markets,” said Managing Partner Marco Botelho. “As a collaborating firm of Andersen Consulting, we are excited to continue to help our clients reach their potential through a much broader platform that is built to support their business challenges across many disciplines.”

“Prime Action’s specialization in commercial strategy and distribution channel performance adds a valuable dimension to Andersen Consulting’s platform,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “The firm’s proven methodologies and commitment to execution will further strengthen our ability to support clients pursuing scalable, results-driven growth strategies.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.