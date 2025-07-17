Vanta Acquires Riskey to Transform Vendor Risk with Continuous, AI-Powered Monitoring

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vanta, the leading AI-powered trust management platform, today announced the acquisition of Riskey, a pioneer in real-time third- and fourth-party risk monitoring. The addition of Riskey’s technology into Vanta Vendor Risk Management (VRM) significantly advances Vanta's capabilities in supporting security teams with an automated approach to VRM — replacing static point-in-time assessments with continuous, AI-driven risk intelligence.

In today’s threat landscape, the stakes of third-party risk are accelerating. According to Gartner, 45% of organizations have seen an increase in business interruptions due to third-party cybersecurity incidents1 all while the number of vendors companies rely on grows year after year. This compounding results in IT teams spending over six hours every week just on reviewing vendor risk.2

"The traditional model of vendor risk reviews—annual questionnaires and lagging scores—no longer meets the pace or scale of today’s threat landscape," said Jeremy Epling, Chief Product Officer, Vanta. "By integrating Riskey and Vanta, we’ve unlocked continuous vendor risk monitoring which lets customers identify threats proactively and take action immediately to protect company assets. Most exciting for us is that we’ve already added Riskey’s technology into Vanta and are getting it in the hands of customers today.”

Co-founded by Koren Molcho, Yoav Dagan and Eldar David, Riskey’s third- and fourth-party risk technology monitors for vulnerabilities, breaches, misconfigurations, leaked credentials and subprocessors. Its dynamic AI scoring model intelligently categorizes findings and delivers actionable context to security teams so they know what they need to do and when.

"The pain in the current vendor risk market is deep and profound,” said Koren Molcho, CEO and co-founder, Riskey. “Customers are drowning in vendor data with no clear signal on what’s relevant or actionable. Combining Riskey’s monitoring technology into Vanta’s VRM offering is an absolute game changer. We’re incredibly excited to join this team and bring even more value to customers, together."

Vanta VRM customers will be able to:

Run comprehensive vendor assessments through first-party security reviews plus third- and fourth-party risk monitoring

Streamline risk management with automatically collected vendor security artifacts and intelligent risk attributes

Continuously monitor for vendor changes and get real-time alerts, context, severity and guidance for mitigation

Reduce noise and clutter by having actual threats surfaced using AI-powered insights tailored to direct attention to what matters most

The integration of Riskey into Vanta builds on the company’s market leadership in intelligent, automated tools to manage risk. According to IDC3, organizations using Vanta’s platform have a 526% ROI and save over $500K per year on average by streamlining audits, automating security reviews and reducing third-party risk.

"Vanta's vendor risk monitoring is a great platform for both our CISO and CIO, especially when validating vendors during onboarding as well as continuous vulnerability assessments," said Itay Yefet, CIO, Liberty Latin America.

Vanta is setting a new standard for AI-powered trust management—enabling organizations of all sizes to scale security programs, reduce operational overhead and proactively manage risk in real time. The recently launched Vanta AI Agent saves time, reduces human error and streamlines program management. By autonomously handling end-to-end workflows across a company’s entire GRC program, the Vanta AI Agent identifies issues and inconsistencies individuals might miss and proactively takes action on their behalf—all while keeping teams informed and in control.

Vanta customers can access the new continuous vendor risk monitoring by reaching out to their account team. For more information about Vanta VRM, visit: https://www.vanta.com/products/vendor-risk-management

