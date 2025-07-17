Lafayette Federal Credit Union Selects Lenders Cooperative to Advance Commercial Lending Capabilities

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lenders Cooperative, a leading provider of loan origination and servicing technology to US financial institutions, announced today that Lafayette Federal Credit Union has chosen its platform to modernize and enhance the credit union’s commercial lending operations. This partnership will enable Lafayette to automate workflows, improve efficiency, and better serve its small business members.

In addition to adopting Lenders Cooperative’s comprehensive lending platform, Lafayette Federal Credit Union has engaged the firm’s SBA Loan Service Provider (LSP) team. This collaboration will strengthen Lafayette’s capacity for underwriting, processing, and closing SBA and conventional commercial loans — helping to scale lending operations while ensuring compliance and service excellence.

“Our goal is to provide our members with streamlined access to capital so they can grow and thrive,” said Stacey Westbrook, Principal Vice President, Commercial Lending, Lafayette Federal Credit Union. “With Lenders Cooperative, we have a single vendor relationship that provides both the technology and SBA expertise needed to meet that goal.”

“Lafayette Federal Credit Union’s decision to invest in both lending technology and SBA LSP services reflects its commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions to its business members,” said Christopher McClinton, President of Lenders Cooperative. “We look forward to working alongside them to expand access to small business financing and drive meaningful impact in the communities they serve.”

Lenders Cooperative’s platform provides end-to-end support for the loan life cycle — from origination through servicing — while its SBA LSP team offers deep expertise to help institutions navigate the complexities of government-backed lending and enhance operational performance.

ABOUT LAFAYETTE CREDIT UNION

Lafayette Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial institution serving the needs of its members for 90 years. Committed to community and service excellence, Lafayette FCU provides a full suite of financial products with a strong focus on personalized member service.

ABOUT LENDERS COOPERATIVE

Lenders Cooperative is the provider of the only platform in the market that automates and manages the complete loan life cycle from application intake to origination to servicing. Its customers have ready access to SBA Lender Service Provider (LSP) support, credit underwriting, loan operations, and more—empowering financial institutions to scale lending operations with greater speed, efficiency, and confidence.