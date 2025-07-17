Global Payments and Banamex renew strategic partnership.

ATLANTA & MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, and Banco Nacional de México, S.A., member of the Banamex Financial Group, one of the top banks in Mexico1 with more than 141 years of history, today announced the multi-year renewal and expansion of their strategic alliance, reinforcing their commitment to bringing best-in-class commerce solutions to the acquiring and banking services market in Mexico.

The renewed alliance represents a significant milestone in the two companies’ ongoing efforts to build market leadership, unlock new opportunities, and deliver exceptional outcomes for merchants. Share

Global Payments partners with Banamex via its EVO Payments business, which processes nearly 900M transactions across more than 250,000 installed point-of-sale (POS) systems in Mexico.

Extending the strategic alliance enables both companies to serve the full spectrum of merchants, from small and medium-sized businesses to enterprises, including both digital native and brick-and-mortar establishments. Through the strategic alliance, Global Payments provides leading integrated and embedded payment solutions alongside Banamex´s banking services offerings.

“Our strategic alliance with Banamex has been an outstanding success story and we are pleased to continue serving the needs of merchants across Mexico with our valued partner,” said Gabriel Mejía, Global Payments’ general manager for Mexico. “Together, we will continue driving innovation forward so that businesses have the full range of leading commerce solutions they need to compete and win while delivering exceptional experiences for their customers.”

“Aligned with Mexico's growth, we continue to increase our robust technological payments infrastructure and strengthen our digital capabilities, enabling us to address and provide the best financial and payment solutions for SMEs and Corporates, which are the driving force behind local development,” said Sinead O’Connor, Banamex’s head of consumer banking. “According to INEGI data, SMEs generate 52% of national revenue. The strategic alliance between Banamex, one of the most trusted brands in Mexico1, and Global Payments will enable both companies to continue enhancing the payments ecosystem to better serve clients and the Mexican market.”

About Global Payments

Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) helps businesses around the world enable commerce and provide exceptional experiences to their customers. Our payment technology and software solutions enable merchants, issuers and developers to deliver seamless customer experiences, run smarter operations and adapt quickly to change. Because if it has anything to do with commerce, we are already on it.

With 27,000 team members across 38 countries, we have the scale and expertise to help businesses grow with confidence. Headquartered in Georgia, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500. Learn more at company.globalpayments.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

EVO Payments was acquired by Global Payments in 2023.

About Banamex

Grupo Financiero Banamex, S.A. de C.V. (Grupo Financiero Banamex) is one of the leading financial groups in Mexico. Following a universal banking strategy, the group offers a wide range of financial services to both individuals and businesses, including commercial and investment banking, insurance, pension funds, mortgages, and investment management. Its subsidiaries include Banco Nacional de México, S.A., founded in 1884, which operates an extensive distribution network with 1,261 branches, 9,112 ATMs, and 13,152 banking correspondents located throughout the country.*

Additionally, it holds the most important institutional private collection of Mexican art in the country, comprising more than 4,000 pieces from the 17th to the 21st century. Through its Social Commitment division, it promotes the comprehensive development and well-being of society through programs and initiatives focused on education, entrepreneurship, job creation, housing, and healthcare.

*Data as of the first quarter of 2025.