Mapxus and Ricoh Partner to Optimize Indoor Mapping Workflow Using 360-Degree Cameras

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mapxus Technology (Founder and CEO: Dr John Chan, hereinafter "Mapxus") has entered into a technology partnership with Ricoh Company, Ltd. (President and CEO: Akira Oyama, hereinafter “Ricoh”) to transform the fields of indoor digital mapping and 360-degree panoramic applications. Through this collaboration, users will be able to efficiently create indoor navigation systems and virtual tours using Mapxus services, streamlining workflows and enhancing operational efficiency.

By integrating with Ricoh’s "RICOH360" platform, which leverages images and videos captured using the 360-degree camera "RICOH THETA," Mapxus aims to deliver a superior user experience in indoor digital mapping for navigation, virtual tours, and spatial data collection.

Background

Digital twin technologies that enable real-time monitoring of facilities and construction sites are gaining attention. Traditional spatial capturing methods typically require significant effort, involving video shooting, data export to PCs, and subsequent uploads and editing. However, due to their comprehensiveness and ease of use, 360-degree cameras and related mapping technologies are playing an increasingly important role.

Since launching the world’s first one-shot 360-degree camera “RICOH THETA” in 2013, Ricoh has expanded its business leveraging 360-degree image and video technology. Currently, Ricoh is strengthening its "RICOH360" platform, which integrates devices, software, and cloud services to streamline the entire workflow from image capture to data utilization.

Mapxus is a leading company in the field of cutting-edge indoor mapping technologies. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company develops scalable solutions that integrate multi-sensor technology, Wi-Fi fingerprinting-based indoor positioning, and artificial intelligence.

Joint Initiatives

Through this technical partnership, Mapxus and Ricoh will drive innovation in indoor mapping solutions using 360-degree cameras. Mapxus will expand its navigation and data capture services across various industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The partnership aims to achieve the following:

Efficient indoor data acquisition using 360-degree cameras

Intuitive shooting capabilities via automatic data upload using THETA Twin, and flexible data utilization through RICOH360 Cloud.

Real-time data processing and visualization via a cloud-based platform

Development of adaptive mapping technologies

Enhanced user experience for end-users browsing indoor navigation or virtual tours, and practical insights derived from spatial data

This collaboration leverages the strengths of both companies to continuously drive innovation for the future.

About Mapxus

Mapxus is a leading provider of cutting-edge indoor mapping technology. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company offers scalable solutions that integrate multi-sensor technology, Wi-Fi fingerprinting-based indoor positioning, and AI. Mapxus empowers individuals, businesses, governments, and NGOs to reimagine indoor spaces and improve accessibility, safety, and operational efficiency through innovative mapping solutions. https://www.mapxus.com/

About RICOH360

RICOH360 is a cross-industry platform brand focused on 360-degree image and video applications. By integrating devices, software, and cloud services, it streamlines the entire workflow from capture to data utilization, delivering an enhanced user experience. https://www.ricoh360.com/en/