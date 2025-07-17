Masttro Partners with Arch to Enrich Alternative Investments Reporting and Total Portfolio Visualization for Ultra-High-Net-Worth Families

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masttro, the global leader in wealth tech solutions for family offices, registered investment advisors (RIAs), wealth managers and wealth owners themselves, today announced a strategic partnership with Arch, the private markets portal of portals, providing investors with the first digital platform to manage their K-1s, alternatives reporting, capital call workflows, and portfolio monitoring. The integration will route real-time alternative investment data into Masttro’s next-generation platform, enabling enhanced wealth visualization across liquid and illiquid assets and liabilities in a single dashboard.

BNY Wealth’s 2025 Global Family Office Study revealed that two-thirds of family offices with more than $1 billion in assets plan to increase exposure to private equity (PE) funds in the next 12 months. Meanwhile, more than half of family offices with less than $1 billion will continue allocating to PE funds. As demand for private investments proliferates among ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families, Arch offers Masttro’s users a comprehensive, up-to-date view of their total net worth and their portfolios, encompassing geography, asset class, manager, vintage and more.

“Arch believes in a future where private markets portfolios have the same level of transparency as public investments,“ said Ryan Eisenman, co-founder and CEO of Arch. “Partnering with Masttro provides allocators across the world with greater visibility, going beyond alts data management to modernize the time-consuming process of managing, tracking and reporting on alternative investments.”

Clients may choose to easily integrate Arch’s powerful alternatives data management and reporting capabilities directly into Masttro’s platform, which serves hundreds of single and multi-family offices, RIAs and major financial institutions globally. By eliminating manual workflows such as K-1 collection and capital call tracking, Arch enables a seamless flow of data that gives Masttro’s clients access to deep, granular insights.

“Masttro simplifies the complexity of managing sophisticated, global portfolios by giving UHNW families a complete, real-time view across every asset class,” said Jay McNamara, CEO of Masttro. “As we continue to innovate and enrich the user experience, Arch is a key player among alternatives technology providers with a solution that empowers clients to enhance alternative investment management and gain deeper insights into portfolio composition.”

Masttro’s platform delivers real-time wealth visualization, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven efficiency, seamless integrations and personalized customization with full branding capabilities. Powered by proprietary feeds from more than 600 global custodians, Masttro consolidates all financial data in one platform—offering a complete solution for aggregating, analyzing, reporting, storing and visualizing both liquid and illiquid assets. Built on a secure foundation, the platform uses state-of-the-art, client-controlled encryption keys and multi-factor authentication to uphold the highest standards of data privacy and integrity.

For more information on Masttro and its platform for total net worth visualization, please visit masttro.com. And to learn more about partnering with Arch, or to receive a demonstration of the platform, please email hello@arch.co.

About Masttro

Masttro is the leading wealth tech platform designed to simplify the complexities of managing ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth estates. Offering a single source of accurate, comprehensive data, Masttro empowers wealth owners and their trusted advisors with real-time control, transparency, and insights. The platform utilizes AI to seamlessly aggregate wealth data across all asset classes—including alternative investments, collectibles, and real estate—and is backed by robust cybersecurity infrastructure. With more than 600 proprietary data feeds from leading custodians worldwide, Masttro sets the benchmark for innovation in wealth management technology.

About Arch

Arch is the first Alternatives Management Platform, going beyond Alts Data Management to provide a back to front digital experience for managing alternatives. Arch streamlines alternatives operations by automating the tedious work of logging into portals, extracting data out of documents, collecting K-1s, managing capital call workflows; while also providing a deeper understanding and insights into alternatives portfolios. With Arch, investors have on-demand access to reporting, real time metrics, and insights across their private equity, venture capital, hedge funds, real estate, and other private investments. Arch supports over 400 of the world’s largest allocators, including over 150 single family offices, 100 RIAs and multi-family offices, four of the top 20 global banks, and fund administrators, law firms, accounting firms, and institutions. Contact us at arch.co/contact, follow Arch on X (@gotk1s) or LinkedIn, or visit us in our New York City headquarters for more information.