Volkswagen of America Selects CI&T as Digital Agency of Record

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI&T (NYSE: CINT), a global technology transformation specialist, has been named the Digital Agency of Record (DAOR) for Volkswagen of America, Inc. In this capacity, CI&T will drive Volkswagen’s core digital marketing and ownership ecosystem in the U.S. market, enhancing the experience for Volkswagen’s customers, empowering its dealers, and enabling its employees.

As the DAOR for Volkswagen of America, CI&T is responsible for strategy, design and development across VW.com and the myVW app. CI&T leverages GenAI tools to boost productivity and accelerate delivery, while a product-led mindset ensures solutions are grounded in user needs and creating tangible business value. This approach has already played an important role in the successful launches of the all-new, all-electric ID. Buzz, third-generation Tiguan, and refreshed Taos, demonstrating its ability to drive high-impact results at speed and scale.

“Volkswagen has bold ambitions for the future of mobility, and we’re honored to be chosen as their digital agency of record,” said Nick Haywood, SVP of Automotive at CI&T. “Their vision aligns seamlessly with CI&T’s deep expertise in strategy, innovation, design, and development. Together, we’re creating smarter, customer-centric digital experiences that empower dealers, engage drivers, and bring the future of the brand to life.”

“Digital is key to how customers experience the Volkswagen brand, and we’re focused on reimagining every touchpoint to be more seamless, intuitive, and valuable,” said Rachael Zaluzec, Chief Marketing Officer, at Volkswagen of America. “Working with CI&T gives us the strategic insight, technical depth, and executional speed we want to bring bold ideas to life—with the goal of delivering real impact for both our customers and our dealers.”

CI&T’s selection as Volkswagen’s digital agency of record reflects its proven ability to drive growth through a product-led mindset, Gen-AI-enabled teams, and a highly efficient nearshore delivery model. With a strong track record across OEMs, retailers, and automotive vendors, CI&T stands out for its ability to solve complex business, customer, and technical challenges. Its focus on product leadership, customer-first design, and engineering efficiency makes CI&T a trusted collaborator for brands looking to accelerate digital transformation and deliver real impact.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global technology transformation specialist for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. CI&T brings a 30-year track record of helping clients navigate change to deliver accelerated business impact, with deep expertise across AI, strategy, customer experience, software development, cloud services, data and more. CI&T’s proprietary AI platform, CI&T FLOW boosts team productivity, ensuring fast, efficient, and scalable delivery of world-class solutions. CI&T operates globally, supported by over 7,400 professionals across 10 countries.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen of America, Inc. is an operating unit of Volkswagen Group of America, which is a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia Volkswagen of America sells the Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, Golf GTI, Golf R, ID.4, ID. Buzz, Jetta, Jetta GLI, Taos, and Tiguan vehicles through more than 600 independent U.S. dealers. Volkswagen Group of America operates a state-of-the-art assembly facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee which produces Volkswagen brand vehicles including the Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, and the ID.4. The global Volkswagen Group is one of the world’s largest producers of passenger cars and Europe’s largest automaker. Learn more at www.vw.com or media.vw.com.