ATSG Leases First EASA-Certified A321 Converted Freighter To Warsaw Cargo

WILMINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Transport Services Group, Inc., a leading provider of cargo aircraft leasing, air cargo transportation, and related services, today announced the delivery of its first A321 passenger-to-freighter (P2F) conversion certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to Warsaw Cargo, an emerging air cargo operator based in Warsaw, Poland.

The A321-200PCF is a highly capable narrowbody freighter that brings modern efficiency and versatility to regional air cargo networks. Converted through 321 Precision Conversions, a joint venture of ATSG, the aircraft features containerized main deck cargo capability, excellent fuel efficiency, and a payload capacity of up to 27 tons. Its design makes it particularly well-suited for time-sensitive shipments in high-density, short- to medium-haul markets.

“ATSG continues to grow its global leasing fleet with high-performance, fuel-efficient aircraft, providing flexible, reliable aircraft solutions tailored to our clients’ operational goals,” said Todd France, Chief Commercial Officer of ATSG. “This delivery represents another milestone in our international growth strategy and supports Warsaw Cargo’s vision to expand reliable cargo service across Europe.”

Warsaw Cargo specializes in flexible ACMI and charter solutions for both short- and long-term cargo operations. The addition of the A321 freighter to its fleet will allow the carrier to enhance service across Europe and adjacent regions, meeting growing demand for regional express and e-commerce cargo.

“As a new cargo carrier, we’re focused on building a strong foundation with the right partners and the right equipment,” said Jarosław Chłopecki, Chief Executive Officer of Warsaw Cargo. “This A321 freighter allows us to launch operations with a reliable, efficient aircraft platform, and ATSG’s expertise and support have been instrumental. We’re excited to meet the growing demand for regional cargo service across Europe.”

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) is a premier provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation solutions for both domestic and international air carriers, as well as companies seeking outsourced air cargo services. ATSG is the global leader in freighter leasing with a fleet that includes Boeing 767, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330 aircraft. A diverse portfolio of subsidiaries encompasses ATSG's Lease+Plus aircraft leasing strategy including three airlines holding separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates to provide air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services: aircraft maintenance, airport ground services and material handling equipment engineering and service. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For further details, visit www.atsginc.com.

About Warsaw Cargo

Warsaw Cargo is a Poland-based startup air cargo carrier focused on delivering flexible and reliable freight solutions across Europe and neighboring regions. Specializing in ACMI and charter operations, Warsaw Cargo is committed to providing responsive service tailored to the evolving needs of logistics providers, e-commerce platforms, and freight forwarders. With a focus on efficiency, scalability, and customer-driven solutions, Warsaw Cargo is building a modern fleet designed to meet the growing demand for regional air cargo transportation. For further details, visit www.warsawcargo.com.