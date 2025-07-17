Intel 471 Partners with Sumo Logic to Provide Organizations Exceptional Visibility into the Attack Landscape

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Intel 471, the premier provider of cyber intelligence-driven solutions worldwide, and Sumo Logic, the leading SaaS Log Analytics Platform, announced a partnership to bring Intel 471’s premier threat intelligence to Sumo Logic to safeguard its customers from the most sophisticated attacks. This integration dramatically reduces an attacker's dwell time and increases a business’s ability to proactively neutralize threats before they happen with predictive analytics and insights into the cyber-criminal underground.

A recent SANS survey found that targeted exfiltration increased to 59% over the last year, underscoring the urgency for organizations to focus on protecting their attack surface from data theft and espionage, particularly as data-driven attacks become more strategic. By integrating Intel 471’s threat intelligence directly into enterprise systems, customers have access to its state-of-the-art intelligence gathering and threat actor tracking.

“In today’s threat landscape, comprehensive visibility and understanding of adversarial behaviors is critical for organizations to accurately protect their networks,” said Brandon Hoffman, Chief Strategy Officer at Intel 471. “Intel 471 is known for our ability to provide an insider’s look into pre-attack planning by providing deeper visibility into the tactics, techniques and procedures threat actors use. By sharing these insights, we equip security teams with the information they need to stay one step ahead in the ongoing cybersecurity arms race.”

Sumo Logic’s Threat Intelligence solution helps organizations operationalize using multiple threat sources, enriching detections with global context to identify threats faster. By integrating out-of-the-box threat feeds, user-provided feeds, and open standards (STIX/TAXII) with their SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) solution, broad threat insights are delivered at machine speed. By combining their cutting-edge SIEM with Intel 471’s strategic threat intelligence, security operations teams can develop robust defense mechanisms that can anticipate and prevent zero-day threats before they cause significant damage.

“The digital complexity and escalating cyber risks in today’s threat landscape present a critical challenge for organizations worldwide,” said Keith Kuchler, Chief Development Officer at Sumo Logic. “Our new multi-feed product capabilities, powered by this integration with Intel 471, enable a proactive defense against emerging threats. This integration builds upon our commitment to provide organizations with enhanced speed and accuracy for threat analysis and mitigation by delivering actionable intelligence at the right time and in the right format.”

About Intel 471

Intel 471 empowers enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations to win the cybersecurity war using the real-time insights about adversaries, their relationships, threat patterns, and imminent attacks relevant to their businesses. The company’s platform collects, interprets, structures, and validates human-led, automation-enhanced intelligence, which fuels our external attack surface and advanced behavioral threat hunting solutions. Customers utilize this operationalized intelligence to drive a proactive response to neutralize threats and mitigate risk. Organizations across the globe leverage Intel 471’s world-class intelligence, our trusted practitioner engagement and enablement, and globally dispersed ground expertise as their frontline guardian against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats to fight the adversary — and win. Learn more at www.intel471.com.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. unifies and analyzes enterprise data, translating it into actionable insights through one AI-powered cloud-native log analytics platform. This single source of truth enables Dev, Sec and Ops teams to simplify complexity, collaborate efficiently and accelerate data-driven decisions that drive business value. Customers around the world rely on the Sumo Logic SaaS Log Analytics Platform for trusted insights to ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.