Basis Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Generative AI Innovation for Customers

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Basis, a leading technology agency specializing in full-stack software solutions and expert consulting, has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to advance customers' adoption of Generative AI (GenAI) technologies.

The SCA is a multi-year collaboration that includes investment and operational support from AWS, aimed at accelerating the deployment of GenAI solutions for Basis clients. This agreement allows Basis to allocate strategic investment for customer GenAI initiatives, such as customer Proof-of-Concepts (PoCs), enhance internal marketing efforts, and utilize AWS resources to explore and develop new offerings.

"We are incredibly honored to be collaborating with AWS on this SCA," said Landon Meserve, AWS Alliance Lead at Basis. "This reflects our deep commitment to innovation, customer success, and delivering tailored AI solutions that move businesses forward. Our collaboration with AWS enables us to further empower organizations to embrace GenAI digital transformation with confidence and speed."

“Partners like Basis play a crucial role in helping customers successfully implement generative AI solutions that address real business challenges at the right cost, and with security in mind,” said Rima Olinger, Managing Director, North America Partners, AWS. “With Amazon Bedrock, organizations can safely harness generative AI with enterprise-grade security while maintaining complete control of their data. This strategic collaboration agreement represents our commitment to providing customers with both secure, scalable infrastructure and the expert guidance they need to accelerate their AI transformation journeys with confidence.”

This SCA builds on the work Basis is already doing to help customers, including OneLine Health and Reklaim move from OpenAI to Amazon Bedrock for secure, scalable GenAI workflows:

Basis worked with OneLine Health to migrate its AI Physicians Copilot, an end-to-end clinical documentation automation platform, enhancing its medical conversation transcription, summarization, and structured data extraction capabilities. Basis will continue to build with AWS services, like Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, as well as large language models including Amazon Nova, to help clients transition and scale their AI workloads with secure and cost-effective solutions.

Reklaim, a leader in the luxury resale space, worked with Basis to migrate product identification and classification workflows to Amazon Bedrock to meet production scale requirements, as well as improve security and price-performance.

“Switching from OpenAI to Amazon Bedrock was a pivotal moment for OneLine Health. With Basis guiding the migration, we gained a platform that delivers enterprise-grade security, cost-efficiency, and the flexibility to integrate new large language models as they become available. This has empowered us to scale our Clinical Reasoning AI more rapidly and securely across diverse care environments. The partnership has enabled us to automate clinical documentation and decision support with greater precision and reliability, reducing physician burnout and improving patient care outcomes across the board.”

— Dr. Karan Gill, Founder and CEO of OneLine Health.

This SCA further strengthens Basis’ collaboration with AWS and reinforces Basis’ position as a trusted technology partner for companies navigating the evolving GenAI landscape.

About Basis

“True Partnership Results in Success.” Basis is a premier technology agency delivering end-to-end, full-stack software solutions and expert consulting guidance. Since 2013, we have partnered with businesses, from startups to Fortune 500 companies, such as HBO and CooperSurgical, to deploy innovative technologies that drive growth and scalability. As an AWS Advanced Partner, Basis assists organizations with the implementation of cutting-edge AWS technologies, including cloud migrations, generative AI, advanced analytics, application development, and DevOps. For more information, visit the Basis website.