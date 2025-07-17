-

Holiday Rambler, Colts Enter Multi-Year Partnership

Holiday Rambler’s Class B Xpedition to serve as ‘Mother’s Unit’ during 2025 Colts Training Camp

Description of the Xpedition floorplans for MY26

INDIANAPOLIS & DECATUR, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holiday Rambler, the adventure-seeker brand that is a part of REV Recreation Group, Inc. and based in Decatur, Ind., today announced a multi-year agreement with the Indianapolis Colts beginning with the 2025 NFL season.

The partnership will highlight the “This is Living” motto the Holiday Rambler embodies. A key component will be the presence of Holiday Rambler’s Class B Xpedition at 2025 Colts Training Camp to serve as the Mother’s Unit, where moms can privately breastfeed their child or take care of other kids’ needs, during camp. Other joint efforts will include a fall sweepstakes, game day experiences and fan engagement throughout the football season.

“We are very excited to partner with the Indianapolis Colts,” said Gary Gunter, president, REV Recreational Vehicles Segment. “The Colts fans show up and tailgate in downtown Indianapolis and are even road warriors at away games. This partnership will allow us to take the Holiday Rambler to new markets and showcase the versatility of the brand.”

“The Colts are looking forward to working with Holiday Rambler to engage fans of both football and travel at training camp this summer and throughout the season,” said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts Chief Commercial Officer. “It’s even more special that we’re able to partner with another strong Indiana company and promote Indiana products and experiences to our fans and customers.”

Colts Training Camp will run from July 23 to Aug. 14 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. The Colts’ first preseason game is Thurs., Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. ET against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Holiday Rambler introduced the perfect tailgating RV, their Diesel Class B Xpedition in 2024, built on a Mercedes Benz Sprinter Chassis and available in four floorplans. For more info on the Class B Xpedition visit the HolidayRambler.com website.

About REV Recreation Group, Inc. REV Recreation Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. and a leading manufacturer of Class A Gas and Diesel recreational vehicle brands. This company has one of the best and longest standing distribution networks in the industry and boasts some of the industry’s most recognized and iconic brand names such as American Coach®, Fleetwood RV®, and Holiday Rambler®. Headquartered in Decatur, IN, which is also its principal manufacturing location, it operates two state-of-the-art service and repair centers and a genuine parts online warehouse.

About REV Group, Inc. REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through two segments: Specialty Vehicles and Recreational Vehicles. The Specialty Vehicles Segment provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances and fire apparatus) and commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers). REV Group’s Recreational Vehicles Segment manufactures a variety of RVs from Class B vans to Class A motorhomes. REV Group's portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

