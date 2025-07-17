Holiday Rambler, Colts Enter Multi-Year Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS & DECATUR, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holiday Rambler, the adventure-seeker brand that is a part of REV Recreation Group, Inc. and based in Decatur, Ind., today announced a multi-year agreement with the Indianapolis Colts beginning with the 2025 NFL season.

The partnership will highlight the “This is Living” motto the Holiday Rambler embodies. A key component will be the presence of Holiday Rambler’s Class B Xpedition at 2025 Colts Training Camp to serve as the Mother’s Unit, where moms can privately breastfeed their child or take care of other kids’ needs, during camp. Other joint efforts will include a fall sweepstakes, game day experiences and fan engagement throughout the football season.

“We are very excited to partner with the Indianapolis Colts,” said Gary Gunter, president, REV Recreational Vehicles Segment. “The Colts fans show up and tailgate in downtown Indianapolis and are even road warriors at away games. This partnership will allow us to take the Holiday Rambler to new markets and showcase the versatility of the brand.”

“The Colts are looking forward to working with Holiday Rambler to engage fans of both football and travel at training camp this summer and throughout the season,” said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts Chief Commercial Officer. “It’s even more special that we’re able to partner with another strong Indiana company and promote Indiana products and experiences to our fans and customers.”

Colts Training Camp will run from July 23 to Aug. 14 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. The Colts’ first preseason game is Thurs., Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. ET against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Holiday Rambler introduced the perfect tailgating RV, their Diesel Class B Xpedition in 2024, built on a Mercedes Benz Sprinter Chassis and available in four floorplans. For more info on the Class B Xpedition visit the HolidayRambler.com website.

