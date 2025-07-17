-

Securonix Expands Global Presence Through Strategic Alliance with Skyone for Next-Generation CyberOps

Strategic MSSP Partnership delivers revolutionary SIEM, SOAR, and UEBA capabilities as-a-service globally

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securonix, Inc., a five-time Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), and Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer,’ today announced a strategic alliance with Skyone, a fast-growing managed security service provider (MSSP) in Latin America.

The partnership expands Securonix’s global presence and will allow Skyone to power its next-generation security operations center (SOC) services, embracing the latest innovations in agentic AI and displacing outdated legacy solutions.

Driven by the need for greater operational flexibility, optimized resource utilization, and first-class service quality for enterprise clients, the partnership between Securonix and Skyone replaces Microsoft Sentinel as the legacy technology, promising a robust and scalable security analytics platform, enabling smarter, faster, and more proactive security operations in Latin America and beyond.

“We are proud to welcome Skyone as a strategic partner in the LATAM region,” said Brian Mory, SVP of Sales at Securonix. “Together, we are accelerating innovation in the SIEM market and delivering next-generation SIEM, SOAR, and UEBA capabilities as-a-service to help customers modernize their security operations.”

The partnership comes on the heels of Securonix’s acquisition of ThreatQuotient, allowing modernization of security operations through uniting internal and external threat intelligence with real-time analytics and agentic AI. Now, through the partnership with Skyone, Securonix is able to deliver a platform that supports advanced threat detection, UEBA, and automation, all while meeting the operational needs of a managed security services provider.

For more information or to inquire about partnering with Securonix, please visit: https://www.securonix.com/partners/.

About Securonix

Securonix is leading the transformation of cybersecurity with the industry’s first Unified Defense SIEM powered by agentic AI, purpose-built to decide and act across the threat lifecycle with a human-in-the-loop philosophy. Built for scale, precision, and speed, our cloud-native platform empowers global enterprises to shift from reactive security to proactive, autonomous operations. Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SIEM and a Customers’ Choice by Gartner Peer Insights™, Securonix is driving the next era of intelligent, autonomous security operations. Learn more at www.securonix.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Sean Ferguson
Senior Manager, Brand & Communications, Securonix
sferguson@securonix.com

