Securonix Expands Global Presence Through Strategic Alliance with Skyone for Next-Generation CyberOps

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securonix, Inc., a five-time Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), and Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer,’ today announced a strategic alliance with Skyone, a fast-growing managed security service provider (MSSP) in Latin America.

The partnership expands Securonix’s global presence and will allow Skyone to power its next-generation security operations center (SOC) services, embracing the latest innovations in agentic AI and displacing outdated legacy solutions.

Driven by the need for greater operational flexibility, optimized resource utilization, and first-class service quality for enterprise clients, the partnership between Securonix and Skyone replaces Microsoft Sentinel as the legacy technology, promising a robust and scalable security analytics platform, enabling smarter, faster, and more proactive security operations in Latin America and beyond.

“We are proud to welcome Skyone as a strategic partner in the LATAM region,” said Brian Mory, SVP of Sales at Securonix. “Together, we are accelerating innovation in the SIEM market and delivering next-generation SIEM, SOAR, and UEBA capabilities as-a-service to help customers modernize their security operations.”

The partnership comes on the heels of Securonix’s acquisition of ThreatQuotient, allowing modernization of security operations through uniting internal and external threat intelligence with real-time analytics and agentic AI. Now, through the partnership with Skyone, Securonix is able to deliver a platform that supports advanced threat detection, UEBA, and automation, all while meeting the operational needs of a managed security services provider.

