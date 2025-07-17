Hyliion Awarded U.S. Navy Contract to Advance Multi-Unit KARNO Power Module

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE American: HYLN), a leading provider of innovative KARNOTM Power Modules, today announced it has been awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract in the amount of $1.5 million from the U.S. Navy to further develop and refine its scalable multi-megawatt platform for shipboard and stationary military applications.

The newly awarded Phase II contract builds on the successful completion of Phase I, during which Hyliion completed the initial concept design and architectural planning for a multi-megawatt naval-compliant power generator system. Phase II will focus on key enabling technologies for the multi-KARNO Core architecture, including the development of integrated software and power electronics, motion control improvements, and communications systems essential for scaled system operation. Hyliion expects Phase II to commence immediately and continue for a period of 18 months.

“Advancing the scalability and operational control of the KARNO Modules is critical to meeting the Navy’s future energy needs,” said Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion. “This award allows us to lay the groundwork for a highly resilient and efficient power solution that can adapt to mission requirements across both stationary and mobile defense operations.”

During Phase II, Hyliion will focus on the software required to manage and synchronize multiple KARNO Cores, ensuring they can deliver stable, dynamic power in high-demand environments. Additional work includes refining the integrated drive electronics to meet size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) targets, and aligning control schemes with naval operating standards. These innovations are designed to accelerate Hyliion’s timeline to deploy a full multi-megawatt shipboard generator system.

Hyliion’s KARNO Power Module is a linear generator powered by heat rather than combustion. Its external heat generation architecture, enabled by additive manufacturing, is designed to support operation on more than 20 fuel types and produce electricity with high efficiency, low maintenance requirements, and minimal acoustic and thermal signatures—making it well-suited for naval applications.

Phase II development efforts will also align with Hyliion’s commercial 2 MW product roadmap, allowing for shared learnings between defense and civilian applications.

For more information about Hyliion and its modular power generation solutions, please visit www.hyliion.com.

For additional details on the SBIR, please visit https://www.navysbir.com/n24_1/N241-060.htm.

About Hyliion

Hyliion is committed to creating innovative solutions that enable clean, flexible and affordable electricity production. The Company’s primary focus is to provide distributed power generators that can operate on various fuel sources to future-proof against an ever-changing energy economy. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and with research and development in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hyliion is initially targeting the commercial and waste management industries with a locally deployable generator that can offer prime power as well as energy arbitrage opportunities.

Beyond stationary power, Hyliion will address mobile applications such as vehicles and marine. The Company aims to offer innovative, yet practical solutions that contribute positively to the environment in the energy economy. For further information, please visit www.hyliion.com.

