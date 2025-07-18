AMGiNE Gains Market Momentum with Leading TMCs; Unveils the AMGiNE Experience and JENi, a Consumer-Grade Agentic Tool for Traveler Self-Service

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMGiNE, corporate travel’s trusted AI partner, today announced it is gaining significant traction in the market as travel management companies (TMCs) accelerate their adoption of its AI-powered platform. The company has recently expanded its deployments with TMCs such as MGME, Travel Incorporated, and Atlas Travel. After running an active pilot for four months, BCD Travel has also just signed a commercial agreement with AMGiNE. The company’s momentum with customers coincides with the rebranding of its platform as The AMGiNE Experience; and the launch of JENi, a powerful new agentic AI module that enables traveler self-service.

After running an active pilot for four months, BCD Travel has also just signed a commercial agreement with AMGiNE. Share

The AMGiNE Experience integrates seamlessly with legacy PNR systems and GDS/NDC content, offering a hybrid model that supports high-touch, low-touch, and no-touch workflows for both group and transient travel. It empowers TMCs and corporate travel departments (CTDs) to meet travelers where they are, enabling itineraries to be requested and booked across email, Slack, WhatsApp, and other messaging platforms – without the need for a traditional online booking tool (OBT).

JENi enables corporate travelers to self-shop, receive personalized itinerary options, and manage their bookings, all within policy, with AI-based filters and search capabilities that can be accessed using natural language. The result is a consumer-grade experience that travel managers can trust and agents can support effortlessly according to client preference. Travelers gain speed and convenience, while agents can stay focused on the high-value services their clients care about the most.

“The evolution of our Travel-as-a-Service platform reflects AMGiNE’s expanded capabilities and underscores our commitment and distinctive approach to modernizing managed travel by solving real-world challenges through practical, high-impact AI automation,” said Greg Apple, CEO of AMGiNE.

AMGiNE is also optimizing how group air is managed. The company has deepened its partnership with Cvent, enabling seamless automation from event registration to confirmed itinerary.

Early TMC adopters of the AMGiNE Experience are reporting demonstrable results:

Ticketing time cut in half

700% improvement in agent efficiency

97% PNR success rates

SLA response times cut from two hours to under 10 minutes

“With The AMGiNE Experience we’re going beyond automating workflows; we’re redefining how business travel gets done,” says Apple. “And JENi represents the next step in agentic AI by empowering travelers and freeing up agents to focus on high-value tasks.”

AMGiNE is trusted by travel leaders

“The integrated AMGiNE and Cvent integration is nothing short of a game changer. It closes the gap between our premium services and the traditional group air booking experience. Things will be even more exciting now, with a commercial agreement in place, because we can bring this value to even more of our clients, at scale.” —David Mitchell, President of BCD Travel Midmarket and World Travel Service.

“The new JENi AI-assisted booking tool has significantly improved our agency’s efficiency while increasing traveler adoption. It’s given our travelers more control and boosted their confidence in the speed and accuracy of booking.” —Eric Almond, Head of Product, Travel Incorporated.

“The impact has been transformative for our travelers, agents, and the operations team—faster service, better compliance, and a superior experience.” —Jim Grove, EVP Operations, MGME

“AMGiNE is helping us rethink what modern corporate travel can be. With JENi, we’re delivering faster, more intuitive experiences for travelers—while preserving the control and service our clients rely on.” —Andy Piggot, CIO, Atlas Travel

About AMGiNE

AMGiNE is the trusted AI partner for corporate travel. The company’s next-generation AI platform enables travel management companies (TMCs), corporate travel departments (CTDs), and corporate travel managers to automate both transient and group bookings, delivering up to 700% efficiency gains and superior traveler experiences. Through its API-first capabilities, AMGiNE streamlines serviceability for TMCs and CTDs across online and offline booking channels, powering hybrid workflows (high-touch, low-touch, or no-touch) and accepting travel requests from multiple channels, including email, Slack, WhatsApp, and leading event management platforms such as Cvent. With 25 issued and allowed patents, AMGiNE combines advanced AI with deep travel tech expertise to solve real-world challenges across online and offline channels. Additional information is available at amgine.ai.