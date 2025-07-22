Acumentrics Partners with Vic Myers Associates to Expand Market Presence in the Western United States

WALPOLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acumentrics, a leader in reliable, rugged power solutions for mission-critical applications, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Vic Myers Associates (VMA), a manufacturers’ representative firm with deep technical roots and decades of experience in complex electronic systems. VMA will serve as Acumentrics’ regional representative across New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming, further strengthening Acumentrics’ support network and market presence across the Western U.S.

Founded in 1978, Vic Myers Associates has earned a reputation as a trusted technical sales partner, specializing in advanced solutions for the military, aerospace, space, test & measurement, and industrial markets. Their team of experienced field engineers offer deep technical insight and customer-focused guidance throughout the design process, providing in-depth product knowledge and application expertise to ensure optimal integration of technology into complex systems.

“With their long-standing relationships and technical depth in key verticals like aerospace and defense, Vic Myers Associates is an ideal extension of Acumentrics’ sales team in this important region,” said Brian Price, Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing at Acumentrics. “Their ability to support our customers from early design concepts through deployment is a natural fit with Acumentrics’ lifecycle approach to power systems.”

Ryan Christian, President of Vic Myers Associates, shared his perspective: “We’re excited to join forces with Acumentrics and help bring their robust power technologies to our customer base. Their expertise in SWaP-optimized, MIL-STD-compliant power solutions aligns well with the demands of the platforms we support, and we look forward to growing together in the years ahead.”

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Acumentrics’ mission to provide customers with high-performance, reliable power solutions designed to meet the rigorous demands of today’s defense, aerospace, and industrial environments. Together, Acumentrics and Vic Myers Associates will deliver greater accessibility, responsiveness, and value to customers across the Western United States.

Click here for high resolution image of Vic Myers Associates logo.