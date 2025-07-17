DataDome & Arc XP Partner to Help Publishers Protect and Monetize AI Agent Traffic

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataDome, the leader in cyberfraud protection, today announced a global technology partnership with Arc XP, the operating system for modern media, that empowers digital publishers to detect, control, and monetize Large Language Model (LLM) traffic through a direct integration with ArcXP’s Edge Integration Framework. The collaboration makes DataDome’s AI-powered cyberfraud protection and traffic intelligence instantly accessible within the Arc XP ecosystem, enabling rapid activation of market-leading bot mitigation without deep engineering work.

The rise of AI tools, including AI agents and crawlers, introduces new complexity for publishers. While LLMs are opening new content discovery pathways, they’re also scraping vast amounts of digital content, often without attribution or compensation. For media companies, that means facing the risk of proprietary content being taken and republished elsewhere without permission or value return, increased infrastructure strain, and greater risk of data misuse.

Through this partnership, Arc XP customers gain plug-and-play access to DataDome’s full suite of protections, from classifying and managing AI agent traffic to defending against malicious bots and fraud attempts. Publishers can now apply real-time controls across all non-human traffic, protecting their content and maximizing value.

“AI agents are reshaping how content is discovered, while consumers demand experiences that feel increasingly personal and relevant,” said Joe Croney, Chief Technology Officer at Arc XP. “This integration with DataDome gives media companies precise, real-time control over non-human traffic—delivered seamlessly at the edge, without added complexity. It’s a strong example of Arc XP’s extensibility in action, and how we enable publishers to respond to rapid change with speed and confidence.”

Unlike traditional solutions that rely on rules-based logic, DataDome leverages behavioral AI and threat intelligence to detect and stop advanced attacks, including those using evasive techniques or GenAI tools. The integration delivers always-on protection for businesses facing sophisticated scraping, fake account creation, credential stuffing, and other forms of automated abuse.

Originally developed for The Washington Post, Arc XP’s content platform and media operating system is built to help media companies reinvent their businesses by fueling personalized, high-value content experiences, protecting infrastructure at scale, and unlocking smarter paths to monetization. With the launch of its new Edge Integration Framework, Arc XP enables customers to seamlessly connect the platform with industry-leading technologies like DataDome.

“This direct access through Arc XP makes it easier than ever for global publishers to activate best-in-class cyberfraud protection at the edge, with no additional infrastructure burden. It’s another step in DataDome’s mission to make fraud protection available everywhere our customers need us,” said Aurelie Guerrieri, DataDome’s Chief Marketing & Alliances Officer. “Together with Arc XP, we’re delivering an easy path to control, transparency, and monetization.”

Today’s news comes on the heels of DataDome’s latest advancements in multi-layered AI, including expanded intent-based AI models, LLM detection, and new AI agent response policies.

Follow DataDome on YouTube and LinkedIn for regular updates on threat research, customer case studies, and to ensure your bot protection is ready to tackle the most sophisticated attacks.

For insights into how media businesses can use AI as a strategic weapon, follow Arc XP on LinkedIn and YouTube and check out our most recent innovations in content intelligence.

About DataDome

DataDome stops cyberfraud and bots in real time, outpacing AI-driven attacks across websites, apps, and APIs. Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ for Bot Management, DataDome is trusted by leading brands like Tripadvisor, Zocdoc, and SoundCloud. Its multi-layered AI engine focuses on intent, not just identity—because it’s not about knowing who’s real, it’s about what they intend to do. With thousands of adaptive AI models, DataDome blocks every fraudulent click, signup, and login in under 2 milliseconds without compromising performance. Backed by a 24/7 SOC and expert threat researchers, DataDome autonomously stops over 400 billion attacks annually. With 50+ integrations, 30+ global PoPs, and record-fast time to value, DataDome is a recognized Leader on G2 and one of G2’s Best Security Products of 2024—delivering protection that outperforms.

About Arc XP

Arc XP is the content platform and operating system built to power aggressive growth for ambitious media companies. Born from The Washington Post’s longstanding commitment to reinvention, Arc XP delivers the AI-powered tools that modern media businesses need to accelerate workflows, personalize experiences, monetize smarter, and innovate without limits. Arc XP is trusted by the world's leading media brands, powering more than 2,500 sites and delivering billions of pageviews each month. Learn more and see what Arc XP can do for you at arcxp.com.