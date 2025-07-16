Superblocks Announces Availability of its Enterprise Vibe Coding Platform in the New AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools Category

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Superblocks, the leading platform for secure enterprise application development, today announced the availability of the Superblocks Platform in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Enterprises can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agents solutions, including Superblocks’ enterprise vibe coding agent, Clark, using their AWS accounts — accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.

Superblocks brings vibe coding to the enterprise with the first ever AI app builder purpose-built for enterprise internal applications. It delivers the speed of consumer vibe coding tools like Lovable, Replit or Bolt, but with built-in security, governance, and compliance. Built for enterprise speed and governance, Clark helps teams generate full-stack apps from natural language prompts while enforcing company standards for security, data access, and design. This means more employees across the organization, including non-engineers, can safely and efficiently build the tools they need for their everyday workflows and operations.

"Developer speed is a huge focus for most businesses today, but large organizations can’t afford the risks of unchecked vibe coding tools,” said Brad Menezes, Co-Founder and CEO of Superblocks. “By offering the Superblocks platform in AWS Marketplace, customers can now move faster and build smarter on a platform designed for enterprise vibe coding.”

Superblocks enables a multi-modal development experience, so teams can build applications in the way that best suits their workflow. With Superblocks, customers can:

Generate with AI : Use Clark, the first AI agent for internal enterprise apps, to generate full-stack apps from natural language prompts.

: Use Clark, the first AI agent for internal enterprise apps, to generate full-stack apps from natural language prompts. Build visually : Refine UIs, agents, and workflows using hundreds of drag-and-drop components. Customize with JavaScript or bring your own React components.

: Refine UIs, agents, and workflows using hundreds of drag-and-drop components. Customize with JavaScript or bring your own React components. Extend with Code: Edit underlying React code directly in your IDE (Cursor, Windsurf, VSCode) with real-time sync to the Visual Editor.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

Available as a vendor-hosted API and containerized deployment solution, Superblocks supports standard REST APIs, webhooks, and authentication protocols. This enables customers to rapidly and securely orchestrate AI agent workflows that scale across AWS services like Amazon Bedrock, RDS, S3, Lambda, and Secrets Manager, all while maintaining enterprise-grade security and governance.

To learn more about Superblocks in AWS Marketplace, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-kllccta3zgs2q.

To learn more about the new Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/.

About Superblocks:

Superblocks is an AI platform that reimagines how internal software is built across the enterprise. Its AI agent, Clark, allows businesses to build production-grade internal apps and automations using natural language. Every app connects directly to company systems, data, and design standards, while generating clean, traceable React code under the hood. With full visibility and control for engineering and IT, Superblocks enables faster execution, fewer bottlenecks, and a new model for building internal software at scale. Superblocks has raised $60M in funding and is backed by Spark Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Greenoaks, and Meritech Capital, as well as leading tech executives including the founders of Workday, Box, and Okta.