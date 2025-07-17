Lattice and Mitsubishi Electric Collaborate to Deliver Next-Gen Industrial Automation Experiences

HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its low power Lattice CertusPro™-NX FPGAs now enable Mitsubishi Electric’s Computerized Numerical Controller (CNC) solutions to bring power efficient and reliable factory automation experiences. This collaboration was announced at the Lattice APAC Tech Summit in Tokyo, where Mitsubishi Electric participated as a guest keynote speaker. Hosted today, Lattice APAC Tech Summit showcased the company’s latest low power FPGA technology with industry leaders including Mitsubishi Electric, Desay, Furukawa AS, Glory LTD, LIPS, and NXP alongside more than 150 customers and partners in the APAC region.

Mitsubishi Electric’s industry-leading CNC solutions leverage the cutting-edge interface bridging capabilities of Lattice CertusPro-NX FPGAs to create high accuracy, adaptability, and efficient real-time processing. These features are ideal for a variety of Industrial applications, including machine building, Automotive, and electronics.

"We are excited to collaborate with Mitsubishi Electric to enhance their CNC solutions and provide improved precision and efficiency in their manufacturing processes,” said Takahiro Mitsuya, VP of Japan Sales, Lattice Semiconductor. “Together, we are delivering advanced factory automation experiences with our FPGA solutions that offer class-leading power efficiency, system bandwidth, reliability, and smallest-in-class form factor, helping manufacturers stay competitive in a rapidly evolving industry."

"By integrating Lattice's innovative low power FPGA technology, known for its high-speed processing and real-time feedback capabilities, with Mitsubishi Electric's robust CNC systems, we are poised to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability to our customers, driving the future of smart manufacturing," said Yutatsu Kanemoto, Sr. Manager of NC Hardware System Section, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

