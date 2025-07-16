Arch Insurance Deploys Guidewire for Claims Operations

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arch Insurance North America and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Arch Insurance North America deployed an initial release of Guidewire ClaimCenter as its new system for claims management. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Premier member Deloitte Consulting LLP led the implementation project for Arch Insurance.

Arch Insurance North America Chief Claims Officer Patrick Nails said, “We are pleased with the successful implementation of ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud Platform that will further enhance our claims professionals’ ability to meet customer needs.”

“We thank Arch Insurance North America for trusting us to be their implementation partner of the ClaimCenter application,” stated Deloitte Consulting LLP* Managing Directors Michael Cline and Kedar Kamalapurkar. “By leveraging Deloitte’s industry insight, tools, assets, and accelerators, we have helped Arch Insurance achieve a core component of its claims modernization vision.”

Guidewire Head of Professional Services Michael Mahoney commented, “We congratulate Arch Insurance North America on its successful ClaimCenter implementation on Guidewire Cloud Platform and are pleased that Guidewire is serving as the technology foundation for the company’s claims transformation in the cloud.”

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

About Arch Insurance North America

Arch Insurance North America, part of Arch Capital Group Ltd., includes Arch’s insurance operations in the United States and Canada. Business in the U.S. is written by Arch Insurance Company, Arch Specialty Insurance Company, Arch Property & Casualty Insurance Company and Arch Indemnity Insurance Company. Business in Canada is written by Arch Insurance Canada Ltd. For more information, please visit https://insurance.archgroup.com/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurance brands in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry’s largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest solution partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit https://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.