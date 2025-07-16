IP Infusion to Showcase OcNOS Data Center for AI/ML Networking at OCP APAC Summit 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a global leader in open networking solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the OCP APAC Summit 2025 in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 5-6. IP Infusion is speaking and exhibiting with HYPER SCALERS at this summit on the topic of AI infrastructure and open networking. IP Infusion will demonstrate its OcNOS Data Center networking operating system, which is optimized for Ethernet-based AI/ML data center fabrics, running on open networking hardware from ecosystem partners Edgecore and UfiSpace.

OcNOS-DC delivers performance, scalability, and flexibility for AI/ML workloads, enabling data center operators to build high-performance, disaggregated networks that reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) while accelerating innovation. Attendees can visit IP Infusion’s booth to experience demonstrations of OcNOS-DC on Edgecore and UfiSpace’s OCP-accepted hardware, showcasing seamless interoperability and advanced features tailored for next-generation data center fabrics.

“IP Infusion’s OcNOS Data Center products set a new standard for AI/ML-driven data centers, combining carrier-grade reliability with the agility of open networking,” said Kiyo Oishi, CEO of IP Infusion. “We’re thrilled to partner with HYPER SCALERS, Edgecore, and UfiSpace to demonstrate our network disaggregation solution at the OCP APAC Summit, empowering operators to meet the demands of modern AI workloads.”

Mingshou Liu, President of Edgecore Networks, said: “Edgecore’s open networking platforms, paired with IP Infusion’s OcNOS Data Center software, deliver a robust and scalable solution for AI/ML data centers. Our collaboration at this OCP event highlights our strong partnership and commitment to driving innovation and flexibility in disaggregated networking.”

Vincent Ho, CEO of UfiSpace, said: “The integration of UfiSpace’s high-performance, white box platforms with OcNOS Data Center empowers service providers and data center operators to deploy scalable, efficient AI/ML fabrics. We’re excited to showcase this powerful collaboration and advance open networking across the region.”

IP Infusion invites attendees to visit its booth to explore how OcNOS Data Center, combined with Edgecore and UfiSpace hardware, is redefining data center networking for AI/ML applications. IP Infusion’s VP Sales APAC Frederik Hoogenboom is speaking at the OCP APAC Summit 2025 on Aug. 5 on the topic “Unlocking AI Infrastructure: Open Networking with IP Infusion and HYPER SCALERS.”

